MSI GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops Listed By US Retailer: Fully Decked-Out RTX 4090 Laptops Cost Over $4500 US

MSI's gaming laptops featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs have been listed by US retailer, Microcenter.

As expected, the high-end MSI GeForce RTX 40 laptop lineup will hit retail on the 8th of February followed by the more mainstream parts heading out on the 22nd of February. Most of these will start being available for pre-orders on the 1st of February, as reported yesterday. However, the laptops will range in specs and configurations, which can also be decided by the user, making for vastly different price points.

Starting with the high-end stuff, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Laptops should start at $1999 US however, MSI's Raider & Titan offerings start way above the starting price range. The MSI Raider GE78HX with the Core i9-13980HX, 64 GB DDR5-5600, 2 TB SSD, & an RTX 4080 come with a $3999.99 US price tag. The 32 GB DDR5-4800 option costs slightly less at $3299.99 US.

Do keep in mind that the Raider is not the flagship. The MSI Titan GT77HX is the flagship in the line and features the same specs but adds an RTX 4090 to the mix. The price difference between these laptops ends up at $700 US as the Titan costs $4699.99 US. That's a hefty price to pay for a laptop but you are also getting a super fast portable machine that you can move and take along with you anywhere you want.

Now for the mainstream stuff, MSI's Katana 15 B13VEK-277US isn't that far off from the $999 US starting price of the new RTX 40 series laptops. The laptop costs $1199.99 US and features an Intel Core i7-13620H, 16 GB DDR5-4800, 1 TB SSD, and an RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. You can even find an RTX 4060 Katana laptop which is almost similar in design and price but goes for an older Core i7-12650H CPU. If you want a 13th Gen CPU with the RTX 4060, MSI has its Pulse 15 B13VFK-280US that comes with the Core i7-13700H CPU and is priced at $1499.99 US. Lastly, we have the PULSE laptop configuration with the RTX 4070 which is priced at $1699.99 US.

Following is the full list of laptops currently listed over at Microcenter:

Users can expect 3x the performance versus the previous gen at 4K resolution. These CPUs will pair up nicely with Intel's recently announced Raptor Lake-HX/H mobility chips and we can also expect some models with AMD's Dragon Range Ryzen 7000 HX CPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Official':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 4608 3072 2560 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 96-bit Boost Clock 1455 - 2040 MHz 1350 - 2280 MHz 1230 - 2175 MHz 1470 - 2370 MHz 1605 - 2370 MHz TBP 80 - 150 W (+25W DB) 60 - 150 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB)