MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X, Gaming X & Ventus 3X Custom Models Listed By Vietnamese Retailer For Over $3000 US

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti lineup has been listed once again and this time by retailers that are based in Vietnam. Spotted by I_Leak_VN, the trio of MSI's RTX 3080 Ti custom models are listed & priced at an outrageous $3000 US.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models Listed By Vietnamese Retailer, Insanely Expensive With SUPRIM X Priced At Over $3000 US

We have seen the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom graphics cards leak before. In fact, it was just yesterday when we were looking at another retailer who is actively selling the SUPRIM X variants. The Vietnamese retailer makes the addition of a third variant, the Gaming X Trio which completes the MSI RTX 3080 Ti custom lineup.

As for the pricing, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X is going to be the most expensive variant with a price of 73,700,000 Vietnamese Dong which converts to around $3200 US. Next up is the MSI Gaming X Trio which retails for 71,489,000 Dong or around $3050 US and finally, we have the entry-level MSI Ventus 3X OC which has a listed price of 69,399,000 Dong or $2900 US. The RTX 3080 Ti is supposedly going to have an MSRP of around $999 US but retailers are already changing 2X or 3X for the card.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Graphics Cards Vietnamese Retailer Listing and Prices
A Vietnamese retailer has leaked the prices of MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom graphics cards which are listed for over $3000 US. (Image Credits: I_Leak_VN)

NVIDIA has no control over the matter since retailers formulate these prices based on demand and supply. Since there's a very low supply to begin with, the prices can be virtually inflated to extreme levels. Furthermore, scalpers and miners are taking full advantage of the current market situation where NVIDIA and AMD both have confirmed that shortages will last till the end of this year.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Custom Models, MSI SUPRIM X & Gigabyte Gaming OC, Pictured, Being Sold For $3500 USD in UAE

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.

The card is expected to be unveiled on 31st May followed by a hard launch on June, 2. The graphics card will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-225?Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores2304?3584?3584486458886144?870410240?10496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96192/ 104?272 / 96320 / 112?328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBA112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46192/ 48?272 / 68320 / 80?328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBA1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHz1365 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHz1665 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBA12.7 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBA25.4 TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBA101 TOPs129.6 TOPs163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68-16 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBA15 Gbps14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBA360 Gbps448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps912 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBA170W200W220W250W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$329$399 US$499 US$599 US?$699 US$999 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?February 2021December 202029th October 20209th June 202117th September 20202nd June 202124th September 2020

