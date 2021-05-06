MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X, Gaming X & Ventus 3X Custom Models Listed By Vietnamese Retailer For Over $3000 US
The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti lineup has been listed once again and this time by retailers that are based in Vietnam. Spotted by I_Leak_VN, the trio of MSI's RTX 3080 Ti custom models are listed & priced at an outrageous $3000 US.
We have seen the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti custom graphics cards leak before. In fact, it was just yesterday when we were looking at another retailer who is actively selling the SUPRIM X variants. The Vietnamese retailer makes the addition of a third variant, the Gaming X Trio which completes the MSI RTX 3080 Ti custom lineup.
As for the pricing, the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X is going to be the most expensive variant with a price of 73,700,000 Vietnamese Dong which converts to around $3200 US. Next up is the MSI Gaming X Trio which retails for 71,489,000 Dong or around $3050 US and finally, we have the entry-level MSI Ventus 3X OC which has a listed price of 69,399,000 Dong or $2900 US. The RTX 3080 Ti is supposedly going to have an MSRP of around $999 US but retailers are already changing 2X or 3X for the card.
NVIDIA has no control over the matter since retailers formulate these prices based on demand and supply. Since there's a very low supply to begin with, the prices can be virtually inflated to extreme levels. Furthermore, scalpers and miners are taking full advantage of the current market situation where NVIDIA and AMD both have confirmed that shortages will last till the end of this year.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.
As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.
The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US.
The card is expected to be unveiled on 31st May followed by a hard launch on June, 2. The graphics card will rock the latest mining hash rate limiter which is supposedly hard to crack compared to the initial release which was bypassed within a few days.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106?
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-225?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2304?
|3584?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144?
|8704
|10240?
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|192/ 104?
|272 / 96
|320 / 112?
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBA
|TBA
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|192/ 48?
|272 / 68
|320 / 80?
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1365 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|6 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8-16 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|192-bit?
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|90W?
|TBA
|170W
|200W
|220W
|250W?
|320W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$999 US?
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October 2020
|9th June 2021
|17th September 2020
|2nd June 2021
|24th September 2020
