MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB And RTX 3070 Ti 8GB ‘SUPRIM’ Series GPUs Leaked, Landing In June?

The GPU market is pretty much an imaginary, unaffordable, dream right now but Videocardz has recieved confirmation of even more Ampere based cards from NVIDIA. The brand new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti series will be featured in the "SUPRIM" branding from MSI and include a VRAM upgrade. The RTX 3080 Ti will finally move users to a much needed 12 GB vRAM buffer (the 10 GB one on the RTX 3080 just doesn't cut it) while the RTX 3070 Ti will retain the 8GB memory buffer of the RTX 3070.

Videocardz has also leaked what appears to be the product information page of MSI's SUPRIM series and it should end the memory debate once and for all. The RTX 3080 Ti constitutes a signficiant upgrade over the RTX 3080 (it is basically a slighlty cut RTX 3090) at 10240 cores. The RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand, offers a slight upgrade over the RTX 3070.

The NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti will be based on the GA104-400 GPU and hafve 6144 CUDA cores divided into 48 GPU clusters. This means it has exactly 2 more clusters than its non-Ti variant and 20 less than the RTX 3080. It will feature 48 RT cores (cor comparison the RTX 3080 has 68) which is also 2 more than the RTX 3070 and 20 less than the RTX 3080. ROPs will be 96 for this segment of NVIDIA's lineup and the clock speed is syet to be confirmed. It will feature a 256-bit memory bus with 8 GB or 16 GB GDDR6X memory clocked at 19 Gbps. It is currently scheduled for release in May 2021 alonside the RTX 3080 Ti but this could change considering the volatile supply situation.

Interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti is positioned as something of a replacement of the RTX 3070 because its not *that* powerful compared to its name sake. With just a difference of 2 GPU clusters, theres only so much performance to be gained. The RTX 3080 Ti on the other hand rocks a massive difference when compared to its namesake.

The RTX 3080 Ti has 12 more GPU clusters compared to the RTX 3080 for a total of 10240 cores (2 less than the RTX 3090). It has 80 RT cores and 112 ROPs. It will be coupled with a 12 GB GDDR6X vRAM buffer and a 384-bit bus for a total of 912 GB/s. It is clearly a monster of a card and from the specifications, it appears to be a very slightly, less-powerful, replacement of the RTX 3090 and the true flagship of NVIDIA's ampere lineup.

According to videocards, the graphic cards are currently expected to be announced on May 29 with a launch expected in the first two weeks of June. It would also be very interesting to see how much NVIDIA cripples mining performance on these cards. If they manage to cripple it to a large enough extent, we might just see these cards available for close to MSRP from AIB and retail partners although I wouldn't hold my brath about