NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPU TGP & Clocks Leak: Up To 200W 4090 16 GB, 4080 12 GB, 4070 8 GB, 4060 8 GB, 4050 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 'Ada' Laptop GPUs With Up To 200W TGP & Over 2 GHz Boost Clocks: RTX 4090 16 GB Flagship With AD103 GPU

Just as it was leaked before, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 'Ada' Laptop GPUs will include a total of five variants. These laptop chips will offer some of the best performance and value at each segment & are purely targeted toward gamers and enthusiasts. Each segment will feature a big uplift in terms of performance and efficiency.

On the top of the lineup is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 16 GB Laptop GPU which is the flagship. One thing to keep in mind is that while these GPUs share the same naming scheme as the desktop cards, they don't have the same specifications and are massively cut down which is something that we have seen in the past generations too. It's simply because you cannot cram a 400W+ GPU on a laptop that needs to be portable and has limited power options.

As such, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 will feature the NVIDIA AD103 GPU core and come with TGP options in the 150W and up to 175W range. The 150W TGP target will be configured with a 1590 MHz Base and 2040 MHz Boost clock range. Furthermore, there's an additional 25W Dynamic Boost that can push the TGPs up to 200W, allowing for boost clocks.

Next up, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB option which will come with a similar TGP range but adopt the AD104 GPU core. The GPU will get a 150W and up to 175W TGP range with a Base clock of 1.86 GHz and a Boost clock of 2.28 GHz for the 150W target. The RTX 4080 will also get an additional 25W Dynamic Boost range.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 will feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory. Both GPUs will get a standard 115W profile and up to 140W TGP along with the 25W Dynamic Boost Range. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will come with a 2070 MHz Base and 2175 MHz Boost clock on its 115W profile. The GeForce RTX 4060 can further go down to 85W (Plus 10W Dynamic Boost).

Lastly, we have the entry-level GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB which will also get a 115W-140W TGP option (25W Dynamic Boost profile too). The GPU will get a boost clock of up to 2370 MHz at its 115W TGP range. For more power conservative designs, the RTX 4050 can go down to 85W (Plus 10W Dynamic Boost).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Rumored':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB TBP 175W 175W 140W TBD TBD

As per the previous report, NVIDIA's Ada GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs will offer up to a 30% performance improvement over their predecessors while adding the latest features such as DLSS3 and enhanced ray tracing performance. According to the product roadmap, we are seeing a lot of SKUs, getting announced in January, that is coupled with Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake-H CPU series. This means that Intel will also be announcing its Raptor Lake-H mobility CPU series at CES and the NVIDIA RTX 40 / Raptor Lake-H combo laptops will be among the first to market by the end of January/early February.