MSI B660 Motherboards Including MAG Tomahawk, Mortar, Bazooka Pictured: 12 Phase Design, 2.5G LAN, 6 Layer PCBs & 4th January Launch

The first pictures of MSI's upcoming B660 motherboards have leaked out, showcasing the highly anticipated Tomahawk, Mortar & Bazooka designs.

Only after a few days of us reporting on the MSI B660M Mortar WiFi, the motherboard has leaked out once again but this time with more information. As detailed before, MSI will have a range of B660 motherboards for launch at CES 2022 which will include:

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi ($259 US)

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi ($239 US)

MAG B660M Mortar DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar ($219 US)

MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4

MAG B660M Bazooka ($199 US)

B660M Bomber DDR4

B660M Bomber

B660M PLUS

PRO B660M-A WiFi

PRO B660M-A DDR4

PRO B660M-A ($189 US)

PRO B660-A DDR4

PRO B660-A

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

PRO B660M-B ($129 US)

PRO B660M-G DDR4

PRO B660M-G ($139 US)

PRO B660M-E DDR4

PRO B660M-E ($119 US)

PRO B660M-C EX DDR4

PRO B660M-C EX

The motherboards pictured today include the MAG B660 Tomahawk, MAG B660M Mortar, MAG B660M Bazooka, and Pro B660M-A DDR4. All four motherboards pictured are DDR4 variants but they will also be available in DDR4 flavors too. As reported by, chi11eddog, all four motherboards come with a 12 phase power delivery and feature dual 8-pin connectors to boot. This means that the motherboards will be powerful enough to support all 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs up to the i9-12900K.









Other features include a 2.5G LAN, an EZ M.2 clip for easier M.2 SSD installation, a 6-layer (2oz) copper PCB design, and a good array of IO capabilities. MSI's B660 motherboards look very nice and even the entry-level PRO model seems to carry decent heatsinks for the VRMs and even has the M.2 heatsink for the primary slot. This motherboard would cost $189 US but there would be more entry-level Pro models in the sub-$150 US category.

For the other motherboards, we know from our previous pricing leak that the MAG Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 would cost around $239 US, the MAG Mortar WiFi DDR4 would cost around $219 US and the MAG Bazooka DDR4 would cost around $179 US. The Mortar WiFi can be seen as a premium Micro-ATX option which features dual full-length PCIe slots and dual M.2 slots with heatsinks. The B660M Bazooka being a more cost-effective option comes with a single M.2 heatsink and a slightly smaller VRM heatsink but other features are mostly the same. The Tomahawk being the full ATX option has all the features you'd expect from a $250 US board.

Expect the motherboards to launch on the 4th of January after Intel unveils its non-K Alder Lake CPU lineup.