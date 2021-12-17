MSI MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard Pictured, An Affordable Alder Lake Motherboard With All The Bells & Whistles

MSI is readying a range of B660 motherboards for launch at CES 2022 and one of them is the MAG B660M Mortar which has leaked out.

MSI's B660M Mortar Motherboard Is Not Only Affordable But Packs Lots of Features on The Alder Lake Platform

MSI did give us a small teaser of its B660M Mortar motherboard last week but now we get to see the full upfront view of the motherboard. The B660M Mortar features the LGA 1700 socket & will support the entire range of Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs. It can house the unlocked lineup all the way up to the Core i9-12900K but the more preferable choice will be to equip this board with the non-K series the launches alongside the B660 series.

MSI MAG ______M Mortar??

B660 or Z690? which one do you want ISL99360F🤔 / I33-200750C-R28🤔

😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉😉CPU Power Phase pic.twitter.com/o7SudopiGV — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) December 17, 2021

The MSI MAG B660M Mortar features dual 8-pin connectors to power the CPU socket and relies on a 12-phase digital power delivery solution (CPU-only) that is comprised of ISL99360F 60A SPS power stages, Dr.MOS MOSFETs, and I33-200750C-R28.

The motherboard features large aluminum heatsinks over the power delivery that should provide ample cooling to the electrical components underneath. As for system memory, the board offers four DDR5 DIMM slots which will feature XMP overclocking and allow up to 128 GB capacities.

Moving to the I/O side, MSI complements the B660M Mortar with two PCIe x16 (Gen 5 & Gen 4) and a single PCIe Gen 4.0 x1 slot. There are dual M.2 slots, both of which feature their own thermal heat sink covered in the same brushed silver aesthetic as the rest of the motherboard. The PCH heatsink is also covered in the silver palette and has the 'Mortar' logo engraved on it. There are also six SATA III ports on the board. We can see a high-end audio system on the isolated side of the PCB too. Last up, we have the rear panel connectors which include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI, Display-Port, a 2.5G Ethernet port, WiFi6E antennas (2x) & a 7.1 channel audio jack array.

As detailed before, MSI will have a range of B660 motherboards for launch at CES 2022 which will include:

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4

MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi ($259 US)

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar WiFi ($239 US)

MAG B660M Mortar DDR4

MAG B660M Mortar ($219 US)

MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4

MAG B660M Bazooka ($199 US)

B660M Bomber DDR4

B660M Bomber

B660M PLUS

PRO B660M-A WiFi

PRO B660M-A DDR4

PRO B660M-A ($189 US)

PRO B660-A DDR4

PRO B660-A

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

PRO B660M-B ($129 US)

PRO B660M-G DDR4

PRO B660M-G ($139 US)

PRO B660M-E DDR4

PRO B660M-E ($119 US)

PRO B660M-C EX DDR4

PRO B660M-C EX

The MSI B660M Mortar motherboard in particular will be priced at $239 US for the WiFi and $219 US for the non-WiFi variant as detailed in the leaked prices earlier.