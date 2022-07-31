MSI & ASUS Amongst 1st-Wave Global OEMs To Offer Intel Arc A380 & A310-Powered Gaming PCs

ASUS and MSI are set to update their current pre-built PC lineups with Intel's Arc A380 and A310 graphics cards.

Intel Arc A380 & A310 Graphics Card Powered Gaming PCs From ASUS & MSI On The Way!

In June, we saw the initial launch of the Intel Arc A380 systems in the Chinese markets. Then, in July, we began to see custom GUNNIR Photon GPUs shipping to the DIY PC segment. We are now witnessing the official global OEM launches through ASUS and MSI.

Both companies will develop desktop systems, initially equipped with the entry-level Arc A380 and Arc A310 graphics cards. As spotted by the Twitter leaker, @momomo_us, MSI is beginning to list a system that is fashioned with the Intel Alder Lake processors (Intel 12th Gen Core CPU series) & GPU options that range from Intel's Arc A380 and Arc A310 graphics cards.

Datasheet leak. Image source: Momomo_US

The new desktop GPUs will be available coinciding with entry-level graphics cards like the GeForce GTX 1650 or the GTX 1030 DDR4 GPU. There are no memory specifications available for the new Arc A3 series cards, but it is well known that the A380 graphics card will offer 4GB, and it is speculated that the A310 will also offer the same. Both graphics cards will utilize the low-end ACM-G11 Alchemist GPU which focuses on efficiency.

ASUS ExperCenter D7 Tower. Image source: Momomo_US

ASUS will bring out two new PCs offering the A380 GPU. The ASUS ROG STRIX GT15 is from the gaming subsidiary of the company and will be fashioned with the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU or the Intel Arc A380 graphics cards.

The ExpertCenter D7 Tower PC has not only the Intel Arc A380 GPU but will be focusing on the enterprise-level PC market due to the low volumes and simplicity of maintenance. The same PC is equipped with up to an RTX 3080 so it is likely that we will get higher-end Arc options later when they are available this summer.

You can see both ASUS systems on the company's website, but MSI has not yet listed its version. From the information we were able to obtain, the MSI PRO DP130 is part of a special deal with Intel. There is a leaked datasheet available for the system too.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Status Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Officially Announced Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Officially Announced Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Confirmed Through Leak Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Officially Launched Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US Confirmed Through Leak

