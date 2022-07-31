Menu
MSI & ASUS Amongst 1st-Wave Global OEMs To Offer Intel Arc A380 & A310-Powered Gaming PCs

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 31, 2022
Intel's Arc Graphics Cards Run Perfectly Fine on AMD Ryzen PCs With Resizable-BAR Enabled Despite No Official Support

ASUS and MSI are set to update their current pre-built PC lineups with Intel's Arc A380 and A310 graphics cards.

Intel Arc A380 & A310 Graphics Card Powered Gaming PCs From ASUS & MSI On The Way!

In June, we saw the initial launch of the Intel Arc A380 systems in the Chinese markets. Then, in July, we began to see custom GUNNIR Photon GPUs shipping to the DIY PC segment. We are now witnessing the official global OEM launches through ASUS and MSI.

Both companies will develop desktop systems, initially equipped with the entry-level Arc A380 and Arc A310 graphics cards. As spotted by the Twitter leaker, @momomo_us, MSI is beginning to list a system that is fashioned with the Intel Alder Lake processors (Intel 12th Gen Core CPU series) & GPU options that range from Intel's Arc A380 and Arc A310 graphics cards.

MSI & ASUS Amongst 1st-Wave OEMs To Offer Intel Arc A380 & A310-Powered Gaming PCs 2
Datasheet leak. Image source: Momomo_US

The new desktop GPUs will be available coinciding with entry-level graphics cards like the GeForce GTX 1650 or the GTX 1030 DDR4 GPU. There are no memory specifications available for the new Arc A3 series cards, but it is well known that the A380 graphics card will offer 4GB, and it is speculated that the A310 will also offer the same. Both graphics cards will utilize the low-end ACM-G11 Alchemist GPU which focuses on efficiency.

MSI & ASUS Amongst 1st-Wave OEMs To Offer Intel Arc A380 & A310-Powered Gaming PCs 3
ASUS ExperCenter D7 Tower. Image source: Momomo_US

ASUS will bring out two new PCs offering the A380 GPU. The ASUS ROG STRIX GT15 is from the gaming subsidiary of the company and will be fashioned with the GeForce RTX 3080 GPU or the Intel Arc A380 graphics cards.

The ExpertCenter D7 Tower PC has not only the Intel Arc A380 GPU but will be focusing on the enterprise-level PC market due to the low volumes and simplicity of maintenance. The same PC is equipped with up to an RTX 3080 so it is likely that we will get higher-end Arc options later when they are available this summer.

Intel Arc Alchemist A370M GPU Gaming Benchmarks Show Competitive Performance Against NVIDIA RTX 3050

You can see both ASUS systems on the company's website, but MSI has not yet listed its version. From the information we were able to obtain, the MSI PRO DP130 is part of a special deal with Intel. There is a leaked datasheet available for the system too.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPriceStatus
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USOfficially Announced
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 USOfficially Announced
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 USOfficially Launched
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 USConfirmed Through Leak

Order