The Only Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card, From GUNNIR, Is Now Officially Available in China For 1299 RMB

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 19, 2022
The Only Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card, From GUNNIR, Is Now Officially Available in China For 1299 RMB 2

Intel's first Arc graphics card, the Arc A380, is now officially available in China for a price of 1299 RMB which converts to $192 US. Intel appears to be seeking to reclaim some of the GPU markets after numerous Arc graphics card delays. Unfortunately, these cards are only available in foreign markets, so it could be some time before we see a US release.

GUNNIR Is The First & Only Manufacturer To Be Officially Selling Intel's Arc A380 Graphics Card, Priced Around $190 US or 1299 RMB in China

The GUNNIR Intel Arc A380 Photon graphics card from the brand follows a month later after the official announcement and a partial release, which saw the card shipping within pre-build PCs. It was definitely an interesting and misconducted launch that saw reviews only from the Far East with US outlets testing the card only now. The card wasn't sampled by Intel and reviewers had to go out and buy the card themselves to test it.

The Only Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card, From GUNNIR, Is Now Officially Available in China For 1299 RMB 1

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card was close to the competition in early performance previews compared to the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 cards. In Port Royal, the Arc A380 graphics card was almost twice as fast as AMD RDNA 2 GPUs, the 6400 & 6500 XT but lost to the RTX 3050, which was more than 3x faster. It was later discovered that Intel had optimizations in place specifically for synthetic workloads such as 3DMark which artificially boosted the graphics performance and were a far cry from reality.

gunninr-a380-2
gunninr-a380-1
2 of 9

For games such as League of Legends, GTA 5, PUBG, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Forza Horizon 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2, the Intel Arc A380 showed slow performance compared to the AMD Radeon RX 6400 but also the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card which is several years old. However, it has since been discovered that the card offers some good overclocking potential which may be utilized with proper drivers in the future. Currently, it looks like games are not able to run the card up to its full 92W potential, and only with a power limit unlock does it hit the intended performance in games.

The Only Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card, From GUNNIR, Is Now Officially Available in China For 1299 RMB 3

While Intel has set an MSRP of around 1030 RMB or $150 US for the Arc A380 graphics card in China, the GUNNIR custom design is priced at 1299 RMB or $192 US so it looks like Intel has no cards on the market that match its MSRP yet such as a reference model. It also does not help that GUNNIR is the only manufacturer selling the newest card from Intel at this time.

Online retailer JD is currently offering an official listing from the GUNNIR brand, where the company is selling the Intel Arc A380 graphics card for the price of $192, which is $39 higher than the MSRP. Orders from the listing on the online retailer's site are anticipated to be fulfilled starting next week on July 27th. The pricing is definitely not that attractive since the GTX 1650 and the RX 6400 have both seen price drops and can now be bought for under $150 US while offering better GPU performance.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPrice
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10384 EUs (TBD)3072 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 US

News Sources: JD, VideoCardz

