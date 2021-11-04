MSI Achieves Record-Breaking DDR5-8670 Overclock With MEG Z690 Unify-X Motherboard, AORUS Achieves 8 GHz Core i9-12900K Overclock on Z690 Tachyon

MSI and AORUS have achieved some incredible world-record overclocks with their respective Z690 overclocking motherboards. MSI was able to hit the fastest memory frequency while AORUS had a Core i9-12900K overclocked to 8 GHz.

MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X & Z690 AORUS Tachyon Achieve Record-Breaking DDR5 and Intel Core i9-12900K Overclocks

Both MSI and AORUS achieved the respective overclocks with their flagship overclocking boards. MSI's in-house overclocker, TOPPC, pushed the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 memory to an insane DDR5-8670 with the MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard while HiCookie, AORUS's overclocked had Intel's Core i9-12900K running at 8 GHz on the Z690 AORUS Tachyon motherboard.

Intel’s Open-Source Driver Team Confirms ARC DG2 Variant With 448 EUs Exists

🚩A NEW RECORD has been achieved by our OC team with MEG Z690 UNIFY-X! 🚩 ✨7558MHz with i9-12900K FREQUENCY ✨DDR5-8670MHz with @@kingstontech FURY Beast DDR5 #Z690 #DDR5 #12thGenIntelCore pic.twitter.com/bi0DEVllsE — MSI Gaming (@msigaming) November 4, 2021

The MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboards feature a dual-DIMM design which has been designed specifically for memory overclocking. The memory used was Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5 and was pushed to 8670 Mbps, an 80% increase in transfer speeds versus the standard DDR5-4800 JEDEC specifications.

AORUS on the other hand used their flagship Z690 Tachyon motherboard and pushed the Intel Core i9-12900K to 8 GHz on LN2 cooling with a voltage supply of 1.812V. The overclock was done across all 8 Performance cores based on the Golden Cove architecture. This is the highest clock frequency record achieved by Intel in recent years with their previous flagships, the Intel Core i9-11900K and Core i9-10900K hitting just 7.33 GHz and 7.77 GHz, respectively.

Z690 AORUS rompe los récords de overclocking de Dual 8 GHz en i9-12900K CPU / DDR5 Memory🚀#Z690 #Z690TACHYON #Intel pic.twitter.com/2Ov3bIEFae — Aorus (ES) (@aorus_es) November 3, 2021

Intel also showcased some of their own overclocking expertise during the Innovation event where they had Allen Golibersuch aka Splave, push an Intel Core i9-12900K to 6.8 GHz on LN2 cooling with the ASRock Z690 Aqua OC motherboard (Full story here).

We are expecting more benchmarks, especially faster DDR5 overclocking results in the week following the launch of Alder Lake so stay tuned as we get even faster and more world record-breaking results from overclockers and enthusiasts around the globe testing the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU lineup.