Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus Are Motorola’s Newest Mid-Range Smartphones

Motorola just unveiled its somewhat-awaited Moto G Stylus phone. It was hinted at last month via a leak, which told us little in the way of its specifications. It turns out, it won't be a flagship device and is little more than your generic Motorola mid-ranger with a stylus slapped on top. Let's take a look at some of its innards.

Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power both come with a 6.4-inch LCD panel, a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM and more.





The Moto G Stylus was unveiled alongside the Moto G Power. Both devices look identical and share a lot of their hardware. For starters, they come with the same 6.4-inch, FHD+ IPS LCD panel, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, a 16 MP front-facing camera, a headphone jack and a USB C port that supports charging at 10 W. Both phones ship with Android 10 out of the box. You get a clean Stock Android experience with virtually no bloatware.

Even their differences are marginal, at best. The Moto G Stylus has a 48 MP sensor assisted by a 2 MP macro lens and a 16 MP action cam. The Moto G Power, on the other hand, comes with a 16 MP sensor assisted by a 2 MP macro lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Moto G Sytlus has 128 GB of base storage while the Moto G Power has 64 GB. Lastly, the former has a 4,000 mAh battery while the latter's is 5,000 mAh.

Unlike the S Pen that you get with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the Moto G Stylus' unit isn't Bluetooth LE-powered. It’s capacitive, which means no pressure sensitivity either. There is, thankfully, a dedicated Notes app.

Price and availability

The Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus will be available for $249.99 and $299.99 respectively. While their specs aren't as powerful as some Chinese mid-rangers, you should get by just fine with these phones. You can buy the phone in the US this Spring from Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon. Carrier-locked variants will be available from US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Republic Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile at a later date.