Demon’s Souls Remake Looks Amazing In Brand New Gameplay Footage; PC Release Confirmed

New Demon's Souls remake footage has been shown today, and the game is looking better and better with each new showing.

The new footage, which has been shown during today's PlayStation 5 showcase event, features some early game sequences and an encounter with a boss that does not end well at all. The new trailer showed today also confirmed that the game is coming to PC.

In Demon's Souls, venture into the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of the DualSense controller's haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter.

While the new trailer did not confirm a release date, Geoff Keighley revealed that Demon's Souls will be a PlayStation 5 launch title.

Demon's Souls is the very first entry in the Souls series by From Software and, as such, it will come with a brutally high challenge level.

Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

Perfect and hone your skills in combat – know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end – it’s just another state of being.

With online invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.

Demon's Souls on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The PC release has yet to be dated.