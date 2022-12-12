Mortal Kombat Developer Next Game May Release In 2023; Should Be Studio’s Longest Supported Title

The next game by Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios has yet to be officially announced, but it seems like fans will not have to wait much longer not only for a reveal but also for an actual release.

Answering fans' questions on Twitter, Mortal Kombat and Injustice series creator Ed Boon confirmed in a not-so-subtle way that the studio's next game may release sometime in 2023, which is a surprising reveal, considering NetherRealm Studios skipped The Game Awards Show 2022 last week where tons of games scheduled for 2023 have been showcased.

I really shouldn't 23-answer that. — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

As the next game from the Mortal Kombat developer will be releasing next year, a reveal won't be too far off in the future, as Ed Boon confirms we will likely see an announcement within the next six months.

Likely — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

While it is not yet clear if NetherRealm Studios' next game will be a new entry in the Mortal Kombat series, a new Injustice game, or a brand new project, it seems the studio is determined to support the game for a long time, as it should be the developer's longest supported title to date according to Ed Boon.

MK11 support was the longest we supported a game. Next game should be even longer. — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 11, 2022

If the Mortal Kombat developer's next game indeed launches in 2023, next year will be an amazing one for fighting games, as Street Fighter 6 will also launch next year. With Tekken 8 on the horizon as well, there really isn't a better time to be a fan of fighting games.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest game released by NetherRealm Studios, a solid fighting game that appeals to both competitive and casual players with an excellent selection of play modes. You can learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.