Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is the Next Title in Mortal Kombat Series, Coming in 2023

Furqan Shahid
Oct 18, 2022, 10:51 AM EDT
Warner Bros. Games today has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, the latest collection of role-playing game launching globally in 2023 for all supported mobile devices.

The latest entry is developed and co-published by NetherRealm Studios and will feature a mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience for the franchise. Players will get the chance to build a team of fighters from a massive roster of characters and then unleash them in real-time group battles so they can stop the dark and dangerous threat from destroying the realms.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is Releasing Next Year and Will Allow the Players to Experience a Cinematic Story Found Exclusively on Mobile Platforms

The game will be the newest entry in the franchise since the release of Mortal Kombat Mobile, which is already one of the most popular titles on mobile platforms with over 150 million installs.

“Mortal Kombat is a legendary franchise and pop culture phenomenon, and it continues to engage players and advance the fighting genre across multiple platforms,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a testament to why Mortal Kombat has been a top gaming franchise for over 30 years, as the NetherRealm team continues to innovate and bring new gameplay to fans.”

“We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways while still staying true to its core visceral nature,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios. “With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”

Interested players can head up here. Expect more details about the game in the coming months.

