Ed Boon: NetherRealm’s Next Game Announcement will be Separate from Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary

Ule Lopez
Oct 5, 2022, 09:30 AM EDT
The creator of the Mortal Kombat series has given us a look into the future for NetherRealm Studios and their next game project. While speculation regarding this upcoming project has run rampant, especially thanks to the GeForce NOW leak from a few months back, it's been confirmed that the next game will not be announced during the next year.

Indeed, Ed Boon took to Twitter to address the lack of news surrounding the next game in the NetherRealm Studios pipeline. In a tweet posted on October 4, the creator talks about how NRS's current priority is the celebration of the Mortal Kombat series 30th Anniversary. While the next game announcement will happen in due time, the team focuses on MK30 first.

Read the tweet below:

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Mortal Kombat series. The original game was released on October 8, 1992, and while it became a very controversial title in its wake, it also greatly impacted the entire gaming industry. This accolade is celebrated by both NetherRealm Studios and WB Games, and everyone eagerly awaits the news that will come up to celebrate this momentous occasion. Ed Boon's announcement certainly makes us wonder what NRS has in store right now.

Currently, there's an epic Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Bundle that includes Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie that was directed by Simon McQuoid. Additionally, Arcade1Up has also released a new Arcade cabinet in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the series, which includes a copy of the original game with added Online support.

Perhaps we're going to have another announcement on October 8. As such, we recommend you stay tuned for more news regarding Mortal Kombat's 30th Anniversary celebration and other game news that may shake the gaming industry. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Stadia. The game is also available on Next-gen platforms (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S).

