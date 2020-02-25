Monster Hunter World Producer: 300+ People Worked on Iceborne; CAPCOM Wants to Push the Franchise Further

Once in a while, CAPCOM interviews its own game developers on the company's official website. This time, Monster Hunter World producer Ryozo Tsujimoto discussed the game's incredible success between the base game and the recently released Iceborne expansion. For instance, Tsujimoto revealed that Monster Hunter World Iceborne had more than 300 developers working on it.

It depends on the phase, but we have over 300 people working on the game. Capcom’s game development is split up into two large groups, and the Iceborne team is part of Consumer Games Development Division 2, which has around 700 people, so you can understand the scope of World’s team from that. Instead of one person managing the project by themselves, each section has their own leader managing things. We’re also creating an environment where we can develop our staff. Each year, our company welcomes over 100 new university graduates, so the leaders of each section help with their training.

Even though Monster Hunter World has become the best selling CAPCOM game of all time, Tsujimoto believes that the IP still has a lot of room to grow.

Compared to Capcom’s other major IPs, Monster Hunter is still a relatively young series. I don’t presume that everyone in the world knows about World or Iceborne. Even in Japan, we’ll have a new generation of players. Since I started my involvement with the series, I’ve wanted to take Monster Hunter beyond games, and make it prevail globally. For the last 15 years we’ve been working hard, but we still haven’t reached our goal. From events to movies and more, we’re going to keep pushing the brand even further.

As mentioned by Tsujimoto, there's a Monster Hunter movie on the way due in September 2020. It will reunite the director - main character couple of Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, who previously worked on the Resident Evil movie franchise.