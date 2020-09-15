New Monster Hunter Game for Nintendo Switch Should Be Shown During Tokyo Game Show 2020 – Rumor

A new Monster Hunter game is rumored to be in development for Nintendo Switch, and it seems like it will be shown off very soon.

Dusk Golem, who proved to be a reliable source of information regarding Capcom's projects, revealed a few hours ago that the new Nintendo Switch game should be shown during Tokyo Game Show 2020. An announcement, however, is expected to come a little sooner.

Capcom have already confirmed there will be new RE8 stuff at TGS, Monster Hunter Switch (which should be known about very soon) should also be there. So yes. There's one announcement I know which is Japanese only and won't be very exciting for anyone outside of Japan though. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 14, 2020

This rumored new Monster Hunter game for Nintendo Switch is apparently powered by a Switch compatible version of the RE Engine, the game engine that has powered games like Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, Devil May Cry 5, and the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes.

A few days ago, it was reported that Capcom did not port the latest Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch due to the console having trouble running RE Engine games that have not been developed with a port in mind, so it will be very interesting to see how the rumored Monster Hunter game will run on the console if it is indeed powered by this engine.

The latest entry in the series released a few years back on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC is Monster Hunter World, a game that is considered to be among the finest entries in the series.

Capcom’s first full-fledged Monster Hunter on the latest generation of consoles (with PC to follow later this year) is among one of the strongest sequels to any RPG I’ve ever played. Nearly every quality of life improvement works out in World’s favor and makes the experience more immersive and accessible, rather than trying to dumb it down for a newer audience (I certainly won’t miss trying to knock out a Fatalis with an orange sharpness hammer just because I was an idiot that didn’t bring enough Whetstones). We’re only just in the first month of 2018 and already I can claim that Monster Hunter World might very well be my own personal Game of the Year.

The new Monster Hunter game for Nintendo Switch has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.