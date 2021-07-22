Capcom will soon release a new Monster Hunter Ruins 2 update on Switch and PC to address various reported issues.

Last week’s free update for Wings of Ruin enabled The Palamute Monstie, and introduced several new co-op and sub-quests. In addition, the game’s first content update packed several bug fixes. Unfortunately, there are still a few issues that need to be ironed out, and Capcom has now said to be aware of various bugs.

“The causes of these bugs are being investigated, and we will implement fixes via [an] update at a later time”, Capcom writes on the game’s official website.

The following issues have currently been identified by the development team, and will hopefully be fixed through an upcoming patch.

The story's final cutscene stops playing for some players. Nintendo Switch/ Steam We are currently investigating the cause of this bug.

For those who play for extended periods of time, we recommend saving often and restarting the game periodically. When a Monstie's element changes, their body color changes while out in the field but nowhere else. Nintendo Switch/ Steam This game does not include the feature to change a Monstie's element.

We are aware of a bug that causes Monstie color and appearance issues when out in the field and in Kinship Skill animations. This occurs when the attack power of another element is greater than the Monstie's original element. This bug can be seen when Monsties are at a low level, but as they level up and their original element value increases, the bug will no longer occur. We will implement a fix that focuses only on the color change bug in a later update. The following message appears when accessing multiplayer functions: "Corrupt data has been found. You cannot accept this quest." Nintendo Switch/ Steam Some players have encountered a bug that will cause the above message to appear during local and online play. We are currently investigating the cause of this bug. A Lv. 99 Battle Buddy and their Lv. 99 Monstie will revert to Lv. 1 because of a certain condition. Nintendo Switch/ Steam This bug can occur after you part ways with a Battle Buddy and then add them to your party again. We are currently investigating the cause of this bug.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC.