Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Will Improve the Game’s Ending, New Roadmap Released

Monster Hunter Rise ver. 3.0 drops tomorrow, and it sounds like it’s going to be the game’s biggest update yet! Most importantly, Capcom is promising to update and improve Rise’s rather disappointing ending, which is something fans have been hoping for since launch. In addition to that, you can expect some new big bad creatures to fight (Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre), additional areas to explore, and more! You can check out a quick trailer for the next Monster Hunter Rise update, below.

Looks like some pretty dramatic stuff! Capcom is keeping the exact details of the new Monster Hunter Rise ending under wraps, providing only the following tease – “Ibushi and Narwa will finally meet. What will happen to Kamura?” What indeed! Capcom is also broadly promising the following new “story elements”…

New monsters will now appear in Hub quests.

New monsters will now appear in the Rampage.

New quests will be available.

A new combat locale will be available.

New weapon trees, armor, and layered armor will be available.

New skills and Rampage Skills will be available.

You can change the appearance of Rampage weapons using certain materials.

You can get the full patch notes for Monster Hunter Rise 3.0, which weighs in at 1.4 GB, right here.

Meanwhile, Capcom has also provided a new roadmap for upcoming Monster Hunter Rise content. For the next few months it seems the focus will be on “Capcom collabs,” with the first one being the obvious crossover with the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2. What kind of wacky crossovers might we get after that? We’ll just have to wait and see I suppose.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch. A PC version will launch sometime in early 2022. The 3.0 update will be available to download tomorrow (May 27).