Monster Hunter Rise PC Launch Trailer Showcases Screen Filters, PC Exclusive Options and More

A new Monster Hunter Rise trailer has been released online today, showcasing the upcoming PC version of the game.

The new trailer showcases, among other things five different screen filters and some of the PC exclusive features, such as 4K and Ultrawide support and more.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Nintendo Switch last year. In his review, Kai highlighted how the streamlining of many of the series' features as well as new mechanics like the Wirebug mechanics make the game extremely enjoyable for both newcomers and veterans.

Despite my overflowing love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite original title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show that Capcom wants to respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Minus the new Rampage quests and the obligatory few egg delivery quests in the hub, there's nothing about Monster Hunter Rise that I can hate!

Monster Hunter Rise launches on PC on January 12th. The game is now available on Nintendo Switch.