Monster Hunter Rise PC vs Switch Comparison Highlights Massive Visual Improvements
With the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo now available for download on Steam, YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits has quickly prepared a video comparison to highlight the visual differences with the original Nintendo Switch version. Needless to say, they are massive. According to ElAnalistaDeBits, there are also some brand new post-processing effects like depth of field.
- The most noticeable changes are in resolution, framerate and texturing.
- Some shadows have been improved, but others still show the same quality as on Switch.
- Greater drawing distance on PC.
- PC adds some interesting improvements, such as the implementation of depth of field or other post-processing effects.
Of course, the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise will also feature HDR display support, Ultrawide display support, uncapped frame rate, and more. These are the official system requirements:
MINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 23 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Low". System requirements subject to change during game development.RECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 23 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Average". System requirements subject to change during game development.
Monster Hunter Rise PC will be available on January 12th, 2022. It won't feature any cross-play or cross-save with the Nintendo Switch version, though, as recently confirmed by CAPCOM; the developers looked into these features but couldn't implement them for technical reasons.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 414.91
USD 59.99
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.