Monster Hunter Rise the Game Awards Trailer Showcases New Monsters and More; Playable Demo to Launch in January

A new Monster Hunter Rise trailer has been released online, showcasing new monsters and more.

The new trailer which has been originally shown during this year's edition of The Game Awards, showcases new monsters, a new area, some familiar enemies, and more.

Exclusive: Space Invaders Forever Interview With Taito Development Team

The trailer also confirmed that a Monster Hunter Rise playable demo is going to be released in January. The demo, which is going to be available for a limited time only, will feature the Flooded Forest area and the monsters Somnacanth and Bishaten.

We need you to protect Kamura Village! Wade through the marshy Flooded Forest and confront new monsters, such as the sleep-inducing Somnacanth and the omnivorous trickster Bishaten! Monster Hunter Rise Demo coming January 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is the next main entry in the popular series created by Capcom. The game will come with all the features fans of the series love as well as new gameplay mechanics that promise to spice up the experience like the Wire Action mechanics and the new Palamute companion.

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch! Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again. Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021.