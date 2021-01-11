Monster Hunter Rise Demo Tech Analysis Confirms Docked and Handheld Resolutions
A Monster Hunter Rise playable demo tech analysis has been shared online, confirming the demo's docked and handheld resolutions and more.
The analysis, shared on YouTube by VG Tech, confirms that the demo runs at approximately 1344x756 in docked mode and 960x540 in handheld mode. The UI is rendered at native resolution in both docked and handheld mode, 1920x1080 and 1280x720 respectively.
The Monster Hunter Rise demo analysis by VG Tech also highlights how performance is quite solid, as the game rarely dips below 30 frames per second.
The Monster Hunter Rise playable demo has been released last week on the Nintendo Switch eShop worldwide. The demo features 4 different quests and both local and online co-op. Online gameplay will be available until February 1st.
The number of times you can start a quest to defeat Osaichi and Tamamitsune is limited to a total of 30. Once the number of quest departures has been reached, all four quests, including the Basic Training and Wyvern Riding Training quests, will become unplayable.
The game can be played within the following conditions and time frame.
Single-player and local multiplayer: Until the remaining quest departure count runs out.
Internet multiplayer: Until the end of the "Monster Hunter Rise DEMO" distribution.
There is no transfer of saved data to the full version.
Monster Hunter Rise launches on Nintendo Switch on March 26th.
The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch!
Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.
Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.
