AMD RDNA 3, Freesync & More Fixes Added To Driver Updates In DRM-Next For Linux 6.3 Landing Next Month

A few days ago, AMD further introduced more optimizations and bug fixes for the AMD kernel graphics driver updates landing in Linux 6.3, which is slated to release next month. Many of the updates are minor but add fixes for RDNA 3 GPUs, an issue with FreeSync in Linux, and some welcome AV1 bug fixes.

AMD adds additional updates as we round out January, fixing drivers for RDNA 3 GPUs and adding AdaptiveSync support to Linux 6.3

The AMDGPU update in amd-drm-next that was uploaded on the 27th of this month for Linux 6.3 are listed below:

Grid Control v11.1 fixes

System Management Unit v13 fixes

Freesync fixes

DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport fixes, code rework, and cleanup

AOMedia Video 1 fixes for Video Codec Next 4

Display Core Next 3.2.x fixes

PSR (assigned processor calling) fixes

Data Manipulation Language optimizations

Display Core link code rework

The highlighted sections under the fixes show each responsible member for the recent AMD update for Linux 6.3. Michael Larabel, Linux analyst, developer, and hardware editor of the website Phoronix mentioned Sung Joon Kim, who enabled AdaptiveSync in the DC interface or the Display Core layer. This will introduce AdaptiveSync within Linux. The commit is listed below from the GitLab Linux AMD DRM-Next page.

drm/amd/display: Enable AdaptiveSync in DC interface [why]

Start enabling AdaptiveSync feature on Linux environment. [how]

Adding AdaptiveSync support in DC layer

- building AdaptiveSync info_packets

- adjusting the v_startup parameter

Earlier this month, AMD updated the amdgpu, amdkfd, and Radeon codes in amd-drm-next which will allow for new support for the more recent AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards as well as fixing sections of amdkfd for better support with AMD's graphics products.

The new Linux 6.3 will launch in the middle of February and will see further support for not only new AMD technology but also for Intel and NVIDIA now that the three companies are designing and manufacturing graphics cards. The concern has always been that support is either late to the new graphics products, as we see with the red team, so when new updates that will fix critical issues within the graphics drivers from the companies, its definitely a welcome update for users of the products from the "Team Blue, Team Red, and Team Green."

News Sources: Phoronix, Linux 6.3 Pull Request, Linux GitLab