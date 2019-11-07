[Updated: Patch Live] CoD: Modern Warfare Patch 1.07 Inbound for PC/PS4/XO; Includes Stability Improvements, Weapon Tuning, Bug Fixes & More

[Update] CoD: Modern Warfare patch 1.07 has now been released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Due to the patch notes being quite extensive, we've made a separate article covering the release notes.

[Original story] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch 1.07 is expected to be released for all platforms in the coming days, developer Infinity Ward has said.

After the recent 1.05 and 1.06 patches, Infinity Ward and Activision are planning to release patch 1.07 in the coming days. At least, that’s what the developer’s senior community manager has said on Twitter. The previous updates already packed various stability improvements and this upcoming new patch should further improve the game’s stability and prevent crashes across all platforms.

In addition to these stability improvements, Modern Warfare patch 1.07 will pack numerous bug fixes, weapon tuning, changes to footsteps, claymores and more.

As confirmed by the community manager, Modern Warfare’s Spec Ops mode will also receive updates.

The full release notes for this update will be shared later on. We’ll update once the 1.07 patch is live.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Modern Warfare reboot was released last month.