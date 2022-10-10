Modern Warfare II Rumored to Get Campaign DLC Alongside Premium Map Pack in Late 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is now just over two weeks away from its release, but there are already rumors of its DLCs swirling on the Web.

According to Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope, Modern Warfare II will actually receive campaign DLC in late 2023 as part of a premium map pack release. He previously said about this map pack:

Interesting piece of info I heard from a trustworthy source recently… Infinity Ward are planning to release all/almost all Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps together all at once sometime during the post-launch of Modern Warfare II (2022). Very likely this could be Year 2 content.

A few days ago, he added:

To celebrate 20 years of Call Of Duty, a PAID "greatest hits map pack" is in development. On top of MW2 (2009) maps, these would also include other classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch & Sledgehammer's catalogue. Meant to be released for MWII Year 2.

We first heard rumors that a new Call of Duty game would not be released in 2023 from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. Activision is reportedly planning to fill this unusual gap (there have been yearly Call of Duty installments since 2005's second franchise entry) with various releases, including a free-to-play title that could be a zombies game codenamed Project Nexus and made by Sledgehammer. Activision has since confirmed that premium paid Call of Duty content would be released in 2023, and we can safely assume this is the Modern Warfare II campaign/map pack DLC mentioned by TheGhostofHope.

That's on top of Warzone 2.0, which is set to debut on November 16th, featuring the often rumored DMZ extraction mode. Call of Duty fans certainly have no shortage of content coming up, starting with Modern Warfare II, out October 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X with full cross-play.

Check out the launch trailer here.