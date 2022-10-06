Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Launch Trailer Shows off Some Campaign Footage

Infinity Ward and Activision have prepared a new trailer that will drive up the hype for the upcoming release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. This new trailer offers another look into the game's campaign with plenty of new footage for players to watch. We also saw some new cutscenes that show where the game's plot is going.

You can watch the official launch trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Modern Warfare 2 will launch with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat, and a narrative-driven, co-op Spec Ops experience.

Not too long ago, we saw the structure of the campaign be revealed by dataminers. The data suggests that the game will take players across the world through places like Mexico, Amsterdam, Yemen, and Urzikstan. Infinity Ward has also promised that the game will provide state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, an advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith, and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights.

Players who pre-order Modern Warfare 2 will be able to experience the campaign up to a week early. Other benefit perks include Immediate access to the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone. You will get some cool benefits from being an early supporter.

Players who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 also got access to a closed beta test. In it, we learned that this game was particularly popular on the PC platform as it marked the return of the Call of Duty series to Steam. The game managed to become one of the most played games on Steam, beating games such as Warframe, Destiny 2, and ARK: Survival Evolved.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.