CoD: Modern Warfare 2 DMZ Mode Reportedly Not F2P, “Project Nexus” from Treyarch in 2023

Over the weekend, Activision suffered a major leak, with a variety of information about this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and even a bit about the 2024 Treyarch-developed CoD title, leaking. Maps, perks, weapons, and even some screenshots have been revealed (get more details here). That said, there are still some outstanding questions.

The big leak confirmed once again that a new Tarkov-style extraction-based “DMZ” mode is in the works, although surprisingly, it states it won’t arrive until early next year. With 2023 reportedly being the first year in decades without a core Call of Duty title, many have begun to speculate that the DMZ experience may be positioned as a free-to-play standalone title to fill the gap between Modern Warfare 2 in 2022 and Treyarch’s next Black Ops title in 2024.

Well, according to reliable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson that’s not the case. Per Henderson, DMZ mode is just that – an extra mode for Modern Warfare 2, similar to Zombies or Spec Ops. While the mode may not be available right at MW2’s launch, it will be available this year. Per previous leaks, it seems DMZ mode will reuse sections of the CoD Warzone 2.0’s map, so perhaps it will launch alongside that game. Activision has yet to officially announce DMZ, but they have confirmed they’ll have more information about a new “sandbox mode” sometime this year.

So, if DMZ isn’t coming in 2023, then what is? It’s strongly rumored some sort of free-to-play experience is coming next year. Well, again per Henderson, whatever we’re getting in 2023 is in early development at Treyarch and is codenamed “Project Nexus.” As for what Project Nexus might be, Henderson is unsure, but the name brings to mind some sort of crossover or multi-timeline-spanning experience, which would mean we’re probably looking at some sort of Zombies game. Rumors have been circulating that a F2P Zombies title is coming in 2023, so that would line up.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now. Clearly we have some conflict between the recent leak and Henderson’s sources, so believe who you will. That said, Henderson’s track record has been pretty spotless when it comes to CoD.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28. Warzone 2.0 is coming to the same platforms sometime in 2022.