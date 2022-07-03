Modern Warfare 2 and Treyarch’s Next Call of Duty Game Featured in Massive Leak

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Treyarch's untitled Call of Duty game are both featured in a massive leak that hit the Internet a few hours ago. The leak originated from the Warzone Mobile Alpha, which contains files and even images pertaining to both games.

Dataminers like RealityUK did the rest, sharing a wealth of information with fans. Let's start with the (incomplete) weapons, perks, and map lists for Modern Warfare 2. Do note that most of them are still written down in codenames, and multiple map codenames could refer to a single map, so this isn't necessarily an indication of how many maps will be in the final game.

CoD Ricochet Anti-Cheat Can Now Take Away Your Guns Mid-Match, 180K New Bans Handed Out

Guns Assault Rifles: akilo, kilo53, kilo74, kilo105, mcharlie, mcbravo, M4 , scharlie, schotel, falpha, fecho, Aug, STG A3 Snipers/Marksman Rifle: LM-S, sa700, AX-50 SMG: Lachmann Sub, alpha57, beta, victor, aviktor, PSDW 50, mpapax, Sakin 9, LMP Shotguns: Bryson 800, mike1014, mkviktor, Lockwood 725 LMGs: RAAL, ahotel, foxtrot, Bruen MK9, ngolf7, rkilo, mkilo3, kilo21 Pistols: X12, Revive Pistol, .50 GS, papa220, siwhiskeyLaunchers: mike203, RPG7, PILA, JOKR, Strela-P Multiplayer: Swimming is in some multiplayer maps. Perks: Amped, engineer, restock, ghost, high alert, overkill, battle hardened, kill chain, scavenger, shrapnel, cold-blooded, pitcher,e xtra tactical, focus, hustle up, tune up Killstreaks: "circle peek", counter UAV, cluster strike, Field Upgrades: armor box, support box, sonar pulse? tactical cam? deployable cover, stopping power, dead silence? (could also be a perk) Tacticals: flare, shock stick, trophy, decoy grade Lethals: atmine, molotov, claymore, soscar knife? Maps: Action_park, agentperf, ancient, backstab, catedral, climb, cruce, davos, dogtown, esports gym, exhume, favela, firing range, floating bay, grandprix, killhouse, lighthouse, luxury, mountain town, narcos, oilfield, ridge, runner, saba, salvage, tokyo, yellowcastle, Hydro, Museum, Swap Meet, Fishtown, farm

Reality UK also shared ten Modern Warfare 2 screenshots and added that the Grand Prix map at least seems to have both day and night variants.

That was all the MWII Weapon Icons, unfortunately. Been a pretty big day for COD leaks. I'll leave it with this. The Grand Prix map will have a day/night mode. Make sure to follow @r3al1tyuk , as I doubt this account will be here tomorrow 😉 pic.twitter.com/xNC8rBY5zT — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 3, 2022

Museum Dude these colours, i'm just so happy as a fan rn pic.twitter.com/Q6kZLALi6y — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 2, 2022

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Lands in Mid-August, According to Amazon

Thought it was a Caldera POI for a minute there lol Fishtown (GW) pic.twitter.com/VpPJlvNLnS — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 3, 2022

Ahh fuck it lets carry on Sira (GW) pic.twitter.com/RtnBFUJMbB — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 3, 2022

The leak also includes information and the key art for the long-rumored Tarkov-like DMZ mode coming post-launch to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

DMZ (fourth mode for Modern Warfare 2, coming Q1 2023) Maps/Locations: Fortress, Hydro (apt, storage, weapondrop), Quarry (control, office, storage), Resort, Trapper?, "gas_station", "uav_tower", "train", "sam_site" Vehicles: RHIB (a boat, basically), SUV 1996 (an suv, basically, like the car), JLTV (a truck, basically) Challenges/Missions: Gone in 60 seconds: Be in the steering position of a vehicle for a full minute within one round of DMZ, Breach and Clear: kill 5 AI within 10 seconds of bashing a door, Dom: Upload the hard drive data, Survive: defend the stash, Rescue hostage: Secure the hostage, Deliver Cargo: Deliver the cargo to the HLZ, Elimination: Eliminate the HVT, Secure Radioactive Material: Find radioactive cache. # remaining, Destroy Supplies: Destroy two supply sites, Hunt PMC Unit: Eliminate the target PMC Unit

Last but not least, the leak also includes a single tidbit about Warzone 2 (which is apparently getting interrogations in a similar vein to Rainbow Six Siege) and several pieces of info on Treyarch's next Call of Duty game, which for some reason is codenamed Black Ops 6 even though we haven't had a fifth entry. Perhaps this is because the rumored free-to-play zombie game will hit next year and be called Black Ops 5, while Black Ops 6 is scheduled for 2024.

PILLAGE FROM TREYARCHS NEXT GAME HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/PMdwAuKBFv — orange man (@RealiityUK) July 2, 2022

Black Ops 6 Guns Assault Rifles: coslo723, aking74 (ak74?), clove, ceasyLA: pable3 Light Machine Guns: ksuger58 Shotgun: moslo500 SMG: mparis5 (mp5?), sroger3 Sniper: sroger25, utiger, hechuck Pistol: stiger

As a reminder, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.