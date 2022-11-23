MINISFORUM’s High-End NAG 6 ‘Neptune’ Mini PC Combines Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs With AMD RX 6660M GPU

MINISFORUM unveiled its brand new NAG 6 'Neptune' High-End Mini PC which combines Intel's 12th Gen CPUs with AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs.

MINISFORUM's First Intel 12th Gen CPU-Powered High-End Mini PC Revealed, The NAG 6 'Neptune'

Until now, MINISFORUM really didn't have a high-end gaming option available under its Mini PC portfolio which features an Intel 12th Gen CPU. The company has several gaming-oriented AMD PCs such as the EliteMini HX99/HX90 and the EliteMini B550 plus the UM690/590 are also highly capable options that feature Radeon iGPUs that excel over anything that Intel's integrated GPUs have to offer. But it looks like MINISFORUM does has plans to launch a new high-end option that will be known as the NAG 6 and fall under the Neptune series.

MINISFORUM NAG 6 'Neptune' Mini PC With Intel 12th Gen CPUs (Image Credits: PC-Watch):

Currently, the Neptune series features two products, the HX90G and the HX99G. These feature up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU and the Radeon RX 6600M discrete GPU. The AMD option comes in a 2.9 Liter chassis with active cooling but the NAG 6 'Neptune' is going to go even smaller with a 2.7 Liter chassis. From the latest presentation held in Japan, the company showcased a brand new Mini PC design for the NAG 6 which has a large mesh panel on each side and vents on the top to blow hot air outwards.

Coming to the specifications, the MINISFORUM NAG 6 'Neptune' is said to feature an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU with 14 cores, 20 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz. That's more cores and clocks than anything the AMD Mini PCs have on offer. For the GPU side, the PC will feature the same AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU and it is surprising that MINISFORUM isn't using any Intel Arc or NVIDIA RTX mobility GPUs on this machine. The PC will additionally come with 32 GB of DDR5 ram, 512 GB SSD storage, a 2.5G Ethernet LAN port, and a three-fan active cooling solution. You can run up to 4 individual 4K displays out of this mini monster. There's two HDMI, two USB Type-C (MiniDP), four USB 3.2 outlets on the back, and a USB Type-C + Type-A combo plus Audio jacks on the front.

The pricing of the MINISFORUM NAG 6 'Neptune' is suggested around 158,900 Yen or $1120 US and the Mini PC should launch around February 2023. We asked MINISFORUM for an update on this & were told that the specifications and prices are preliminary at the moment and the actual release product might change. The company also intends to launch a new Mini 12th Gen PC before NAG 6.

