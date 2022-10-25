MINISFORUM’s UM690 Venus MINI PC Now Available: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX “Rembrandt” APU & USB4 Support At $499 US

MINISFORUM's UM690 "Venus" Mini PC is now officially available for sale and features the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX "Rembrandt" APU.

MINISFORUM's Latest Venus UM690 Mini PC Rocks AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU, RDNA 2 GPU Cores, USB4 Support

Press Release: Minisforum has launched a new mini PC UM690 of its Venus Series. The new UM690 features AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, AMD Radeon 680M Integrated Graphics, DDR5 dual-channel memory, PCIe 4.0 SSD, and the most advanced USB4 Type-C port. It is also their first mini PC with AMD 6000 series CPU.

AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX is one of AMD's most powerful Ryzen 6000 processors, features 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum turbo clock of 4.9GHz with a default TDP targeted at 45W. The integrated GPU, Radeon 680M, based on RDNA2 architecture, has 12 CUs up to 2.4 GHz.

2 of 9

Thanks to liquid metal and a smart fan in thermal design, MINISFORUM's UM690 can run at low noise even at full speed. UM690 supports a total of up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-4800MHz memory, also different types of storage expansions—1×M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD and 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s 7mm).

The USB4 port on MINISFORUM UM690 supports a maximum transfer speed of 40 Gbps and Alt Mode for Display Port and Thunderbolt. It also allows users to connect a discrete graphics card with a docking station to the machine.

With one USB4 port and two HDMI ports, UM590 can connect to three monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of two 4K@60Hz and one 8K@60Hz (via USB4). The MINISFORUM UM690 Barebone kit is listed for $499 US which is $50 US higher than the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX option but packs more punch in terms of performance and efficiency. The GPU side also gets a huge upgrade to the RDNA 2 graphics core versus the Vega iGPU featured on the older Cezanne model.

Interfaces: