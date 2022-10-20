Menu
Company

MINISFORUM Unveils The Venus UM690 & UM590 Mini PCs, Powered By AMD Cezanne & Rembrandt APUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 20, 2022, 07:38 AM EDT
MINISFORUM has announced that it will launch two brand new Venus Mini PCs, the UM690 & UM590 with AMD Ryzen APUs. 2

MINISFORUM has announced that it will launch two brand new Venus Mini PCs, the UM690 & UM590 with AMD Ryzen APUs.

MINISFORUM Intros Venus UM690 & UM590 Mini PCs Featuring AMD Ryzen 6000/5000 APUs

Press Release: Minisforum, the professional mini PC manufacturer, is going to launch two new mini PCs shortly. The first one will be the EliteMini UM590 which comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Radeon graphics to provide powerful performance for your everyday tasks. The other one will be the UM690 which comes with Ryzen 9 6900HX, which is also the first mini PC in the world with a USB4 port. It will be announced later this month.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Minisforum Elitemini HX90G Mini PC Goes All-AMD With Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & RX 6600M GPU, Starts at $799.99 US
1-849
2-746
2 of 9

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX is a processor based on the Cezanne generation. It is based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture. Zen 3 brings higher instructions per clock, lower latency, and improved efficiency over Zen 2 processors. The Ryzen 9 5900HX packs 8 high-performing cores with 16 threads, offering great headroom in both gaming and productivity applications. The Ryzen 9 5900HX reaches a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz, churning out maximum power whenever needed. The chip is manufactured on the modern 7 nm TSMC process.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX offers some impressive graphics horsepower in its RADEON 8 integrated GPU. This iGPU delivers almost 2 TFLOPS – far exceeding other integrated graphics solutions from the likes of Intel’s UHD Graphics. It has 8 CUs and can go up to 2100 MHz. 

MINISFORUM has announced that it will launch two brand new Venus Mini PCs, the UM690 & UM590 with AMD Ryzen APUs. 1

It supports totally up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz memory, also different types of storage expansions—1×M.2 2280 PCIe SSD and 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s 7mm). It also comes with Windows 11 pro pre-installed if bought with storage. The barebone UM590 starts at $459 US while the entry-level 16 GB + 512 GB SSD kit goes for $569 US.

Interfaces:

  • RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1
  • USB Type-A ×4(USB3.2 Gen2 ×2 ,USB2.0 ×2)
  • USB 3.2 Type-C ×1(support DP1.4,4K@60Hz)
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Data Only, In Front)
  • HDMI ×2
  • Clear CMOS ×1
  • DMIC ×1
  • 3.5mm Audio Jack ×1
MINISFORUM Venus Series UM690
Processor AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX, 8 Cores/16 Threads
GPU AMD Radeon™ 680M (Graphics Frequency 2400 MHz)
Memory DDR5 8GB ×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots ×2, up to 64GB)
Storage M.2 2280 512GB PCIe4.0 SSD
Storage Expansion 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s)
Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi， BlueTooth)
Video Output ① HDMI (4K@60Hz) ×2, ② USB4(8K@60Hz) ×1
Audio Output HDMI ×2, 3.5mm Combo Jack ×1
Peripherals Interface RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1
USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1 (Data Only, In Right)
USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ×4
USB4 Type-C ×1 (In Left)
HDMI ×2
Clear CMOS ×1
DMIC ×1
3.5mm Combo Jack ×1
Power DC 19V (adapter included)
System Windows 11 Pro
Launch Date TBD

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order