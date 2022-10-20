MINISFORUM Unveils The Venus UM690 & UM590 Mini PCs, Powered By AMD Cezanne & Rembrandt APUs

MINISFORUM has announced that it will launch two brand new Venus Mini PCs, the UM690 & UM590 with AMD Ryzen APUs.

MINISFORUM Intros Venus UM690 & UM590 Mini PCs Featuring AMD Ryzen 6000/5000 APUs

Press Release: Minisforum, the professional mini PC manufacturer, is going to launch two new mini PCs shortly. The first one will be the EliteMini UM590 which comes with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Radeon graphics to provide powerful performance for your everyday tasks. The other one will be the UM690 which comes with Ryzen 9 6900HX, which is also the first mini PC in the world with a USB4 port. It will be announced later this month.

2 of 9

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX is a processor based on the Cezanne generation. It is based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture. Zen 3 brings higher instructions per clock, lower latency, and improved efficiency over Zen 2 processors. The Ryzen 9 5900HX packs 8 high-performing cores with 16 threads, offering great headroom in both gaming and productivity applications. The Ryzen 9 5900HX reaches a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz, churning out maximum power whenever needed. The chip is manufactured on the modern 7 nm TSMC process.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX offers some impressive graphics horsepower in its RADEON 8 integrated GPU. This iGPU delivers almost 2 TFLOPS – far exceeding other integrated graphics solutions from the likes of Intel’s UHD Graphics. It has 8 CUs and can go up to 2100 MHz.

It supports totally up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz memory, also different types of storage expansions—1×M.2 2280 PCIe SSD and 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s 7mm). It also comes with Windows 11 pro pre-installed if bought with storage. The barebone UM590 starts at $459 US while the entry-level 16 GB + 512 GB SSD kit goes for $569 US.

Interfaces:

RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1

USB Type-A ×4(USB3.2 Gen2 ×2 ,USB2.0 ×2)

USB 3.2 Type-C ×1(support DP1.4,4K@60Hz)

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ×1(Data Only, In Front)

HDMI ×2

Clear CMOS ×1

DMIC ×1

3.5mm Audio Jack ×1