Minisforum Finally Launches The B550 Mini PC: Starting at $599 US With Up To AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU & Discrete eGPU Support

Minisforum has finally launched its B550 Mini PC which comes equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU & supports external graphics cards.

Press Release: After the first glance last year, MinisForum finally launches the pre-sale campaign for its B550 mini PC today. One of the most powerful mini PC they ever made.

The Minisofrum B550 mini PC will be using the AMD B550 chipset. MinisForum will sell it with two different CPU options including AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (base clock 3.6GHz, boost clock 4.4GHz) and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (base clock 3.8GHz, boost 4.6GHz). Customers can replace the CPU with their own one if they want.

It supports AM4 socket Ryzen 4000/5000 series CPUs with TDP lower or equal to 65W (so it doesn’t support 5950X/5900X/5800X ). The motherboard supports up to 64Gb of RAM and it has two M.2 2280 SSD slots. Depending on which CPU that you use, the B550 can support PCIe4.0. It has AMD RZ608 so it supports BT5.2 and Wifi 6.

Since some of the CPUs supported don’t have an integrated GPU, the Minisforum B550 Mini PC has to work with a discrete GPU. So the computer package will come with an expansion dock that can be easily connected with the computer and discrete GPU. Please be noted that the package doesn’t include the discrete GPU nor the PSU to power the discrete GPU.







Just 20.859cm x 24.088cm x 12.813cm with 1155g in weight, the B550 mini PC has lots of interfaces including 2xHDMI ports, 1xDisplay port, 4xUSB3.2 ports, 1xUSB-C port, 1xRJ45 2.5Gb Ethernet port, 1x line out and 1x mic. The package will also come with a small suitcase which is perfectly fit for the computer to protect it when you carry it around.

Package content:

B550 mini PC Power adapter and power cable HDMI cable Expansion dock Manual SATA cable VESA mount Suitcase





























Price and configuration after pre-sale discount:

Minisforum B550 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 5700G:

Barebone - €559.00

16Gb of RAM + 256Gb of Storage - €649.00

16Gb of RAM + 512Gb of Storage - €669.00

32Gb of RAM + 512Gb of Storage - €749.00

Minisforum B550 Mini PC With AMD Ryzen 7 4700G: