Minisforum HX90G Mini PC Packs An AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU & Radeon RX 6650M Discrete GPU In A 2.8L Chassis

Minisforum has announced its brand new HX90G Mini PC which is the world's first design to feature a discrete AMD Radeon GPU.

Minisforum's HX90G Mini PC Rocks The World's First Discrete AMD Radeon GPU Design, RX 6650M Under The Hood!

Minisforum HX90G 'G stands for discrete graphics' is a brand new Mini PC that will be launching in various configurations. These configurations include:

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX + Radeon RX 6650M

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX + Radeon RX 6650M

Intel Core i9-12900H + AMD Discrete GPU

At launch, the Minisforum HX90G Mini PC will come with the AMD Cezanne APU option along side the Radeon RX 6650M. Future updates will include the Cezanne APU and Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. As for memory support, the Mini PC features up to two SODIMM DDR4 slots which feature 8 GB modules per slot and can be upgraded to 64 GB capacities. There are also dual M.2 slots for storage expansion.









Press Release: The new mini PC will be listed in the Minisforum’s new product series - Neptune Series, which is for all their mini PCs with discrete graphics. Some of the upcoming products include AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with AMD Radeon RX 6650M, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with AMD Radeon RX 6650M, and Intel 12th gen Alder Lake with AMD discrete graphics. The first one will be HX90G, which is equipped with Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX6650M. It is also the world’s first mini PC with AMD discrete graphics.

The HX90G will have the latest body design which is only 2.8L. It will have 7 heat pipes ( 3 for CPU and 4 for GPU) and a dual smart fan inside, liquid metal for both CPU and GPU, The excellent heat dissipation design enables the HX90G to maintain relatively low noise even in a full load. Besides CPU+GPU under 100% usage will consume 50W and 100W separately. It will use a 260W power adapter. According to Minisforum, Radeon RX 6650M can run at 100% without performance loss. There's no word on pricing yet but expect to see a launch soon.