Midnight Suns Is Expected to Last 40-60 Hours; Heroes Might Get Injured During Battles

Firaxis revealed some additional details on Marvel's Midnight Suns in a new interview published by Malaysian website GamerBraves. First of all, unlike XCOM, this game won't have a time limit according to Creative Director Jake Solomon. It does have an estimated playtime of 40 to 60 hours, though.

Solomon also described Midnight Suns as something of the opposite to XCOM when it comes to combat, as the random factor is shifted from XCOM's infamous chance to hit (not a thing here) to the card-like mechanics that will offer different abilities to your Midnight Suns heroes depending on the draw.

But there is another trait that unites XCOM and Midnight Suns: the potential for character injury. In XCOM, your characters can famously suffer permadeath, but they can also simply be out of commission for some time, forcing you to rotate between the full roster. In Midnight Suns, injured heroes may still join the next battle, but they'll be debuffed in various ways, making it convenient to just choose a healthy replacement instead.

Throughout the game, you’re going to need resources when it comes to upgrading your abilities, facilities in the Abbey, and more. Missions offer specific types of rewards – you’ll need credits for improving the Forge, so you should find a mission that offers credits as an award. Each mission has a required hero that you need to take, so this is one way we encourage players to play at least a little bit with each hero. Also, the more you take a certain hero into combat, the more you put them at risk where they take too much damage and get Injured. Heroes that are Injured can still be used in combat, but they’ll have some type of debuff – they might start a fight with less total health, for example. Also – in the Abbey, there’s times where the heroes themselves will ask you to take them into battle and you’ll get rewarded if you do so.

Midnight Suns launches in March 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.