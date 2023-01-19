Marvel’s Midnight Suns Deadpool DLC Launches January 26th

Today, Firaxis Games and 2K revealed the release date for the first post-launch Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC, which adds the infamous Marvel antihero Deadpool to the game.

The DLC, titled The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, will be available on January 26th.

As a recruitable hero, expect the full suite of Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ greatness with Deadpool bringing unique new abilities and his signature brand of chaos to the battlefield, as well as the opportunity to build Friendship and become best friends with the Merc with a Mouth in the Abbey. New enemy types will also be introduced in the story missions - plus, you'll want to develop Deadpool's unique Research project Food Truck to give you an extra tactical edge on the battlefield.

The new story missions are available after completing the “Spidermaaaans” mission and Spider-Man unmasks in the Abbey during Act One; Deadpool is recruitable after completing the new "A Man of Culture" mission.

If you're interested in adding the Deadpool DLC to your base game, you can either purchase it individually (pricing currently unknown) or get the Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass ($49.99), which will also ensure you receive the Venom, Morbius, and Storm DLCs in the future. If you purchased Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition, the Season Pass is already included with your edition.

Marvel's Midnight Suns got an 8.5 out of 10 score in Wccftech's review.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a strong tactical RPG that feels like something that wouldn't be amiss in the MCU. Some elements can feel a little bloated, but it's a very strong game. The characterisation is top-notch, with some excellent scriptwriting and voice-acting to support it. Outside of the RPG aspects, combat is fun, engaging, and challenging - particularly at higher difficulty levels. I've had a lot of fun with the game, and I'm still having fun with it, and I can't help but think that fans of the genre - and Marvel - would enjoy it as much as me.

The PC version will soon be updated with NVIDIA DLSS 3, offering even stronger performance for owners of GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.