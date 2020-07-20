Mid-year sale is now live over at Gearbest, offering some amazing discounts for the next 10 days or so. Considering the need of having a secondary phone during these lockdowns and quarantines, it seems like a good idea to get a budget phone on sale.

Here are some of the best $100 phones that you can get right now with free shipping to several countries, including the US, UK, and much of the EU.

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

Screen Size: 18:9, 6.0 inch

Color: Black, Silver

Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels

Storage: 4GB+64GB, 3GB+32GB

Front Camera: 8.0MP | Rear Camera: 16.0MP + 5.0MP

Storage Extend: Up to 2TB

Battery: 5000mAh

SIM Card: Dual SIM Dual Standby

Network: FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28) | TDD-LTE (Bands 38, 39, 40, 41) | Supports VoLTE, with 2CA ( Band 3+3/39+39/40+40/41+41) | WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 19) | EDGE/GPRS/GSM (Bands 2, 3, 5, 8)

Dimensions: 159 x 76 x 8.45 mm (6.26 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)

Weight: 180g (6.34 oz)

Build: Front Glass, Aluminum Body

NOKIA 3.1 (3GB, 32GB)

SIM Card: Dual SIM Card Dual Standby (Nano SIM)

Color: Black, Blue (sold out), White

OS: Android

CPU: MTK MT6750N Octa Core 1.5GHz

Display Size: 5.2 inch

Material: Corning Gorilla Glass

Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 18:9

Earphone Port: 3.5mm

Front Camera: 8.0 MP Camera, f2, 84.6 FoV | Rear Camera: 13.0MP, f2, with LED flash

Battery: 2990mAh Battery

2G: GSM: 900/1800MHz | 3G: WCDMA: B1/B5/B8 (2100/850/900MHz) | 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5 | TDD-LTE: B40/B41

Model: NOKIA 5.1 (3GB, 32GB)

Dual SIM Card Dual Standby (Nano SIM)

Color: Black, Blue, Copper

CPU: MTK MT6755S Octa Core 1.5GHz

Supports External Micro SD/TF Card up to 128GB

Display Size: 5.5 inch

Resolution 2160 x 1080 pixels

Video File Format: 3GP/MPEG4

Earphone Port: 3.5mm

Front Camera: 8.0MP Camera | Rear Camera: 16MP with Dual Tone LED Flash

Dimensions: 151.1 x 70.73 x 8.27 mm

Battery: 2990mAh battery

Band 2G: GSM: 900/1800MHz | 3G: WCDMA: B1/B5/B8 (2100/850/900MHz) | 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5 | TDD-LTE: B40/B41

