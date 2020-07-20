Mid-Year Sale Goes Live – Get These 3 Phones for Under $90 with Free Shipping
Mid-year sale is now live over at Gearbest, offering some amazing discounts for the next 10 days or so. Considering the need of having a secondary phone during these lockdowns and quarantines, it seems like a good idea to get a budget phone on sale.
Here are some of the best $100 phones that you can get right now with free shipping to several countries, including the US, UK, and much of the EU.
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 for $89.99
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Screen Size: 18:9, 6.0 inch
- Color: Black, Silver
- Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels
- Storage: 4GB+64GB, 3GB+32GB
- Front Camera: 8.0MP | Rear Camera: 16.0MP + 5.0MP
- Storage Extend: Up to 2TB
- Battery: 5000mAh
- SIM Card: Dual SIM Dual Standby
- Network: FDD-LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 26, 28) | TDD-LTE (Bands 38, 39, 40, 41) | Supports VoLTE, with 2CA ( Band 3+3/39+39/40+40/41+41) | WCDMA (Bands 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 19) | EDGE/GPRS/GSM (Bands 2, 3, 5, 8)
- Dimensions: 159 x 76 x 8.45 mm (6.26 x 2.99 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 180g (6.34 oz)
- Build: Front Glass, Aluminum Body
NOKIA 3.1 Global Version 5.2 inch for $86.90
- NOKIA 3.1 (3GB, 32GB)
- SIM Card: Dual SIM Card Dual Standby (Nano SIM)
- Color: Black, Blue (sold out), White
- OS: Android
- CPU: MTK MT6750N Octa Core 1.5GHz
- Display Size: 5.2 inch
- Material: Corning Gorilla Glass
- Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 18:9
- Earphone Port: 3.5mm
- Front Camera: 8.0 MP Camera, f2, 84.6 FoV | Rear Camera: 13.0MP, f2, with LED flash
- Battery: 2990mAh Battery
- 2G: GSM: 900/1800MHz | 3G: WCDMA: B1/B5/B8 (2100/850/900MHz) | 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5 | TDD-LTE: B40/B41
NOKIA 5.1 Global Version 5.5 inch for $89.90
- Model: NOKIA 5.1 (3GB, 32GB)
- Dual SIM Card Dual Standby (Nano SIM)
- Color: Black, Blue, Copper
- CPU: MTK MT6755S Octa Core 1.5GHz
- Supports External Micro SD/TF Card up to 128GB
- Display Size: 5.5 inch
- Resolution 2160 x 1080 pixels
- Video File Format: 3GP/MPEG4
- Earphone Port: 3.5mm
- Front Camera: 8.0MP Camera | Rear Camera: 16MP with Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dimensions: 151.1 x 70.73 x 8.27 mm
- Battery: 2990mAh battery
- Band 2G: GSM: 900/1800MHz | 3G: WCDMA: B1/B5/B8 (2100/850/900MHz) | 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B5 | TDD-LTE: B40/B41
For more deals, check out the summer sale page.
