Microsoft Announces Windows 365 Cloud PC to Help Organizations Embrace a Hybrid Work Culture Post-Pandemic

When the pandemic struck nearly two years ago, organizations had to adapt quickly to find ways to continue working without employee interaction. Work from home became the new norm, and applications and software that enabled this routine thrived. After 18 months since the pandemic first started, slowly but steadily, organizations are starting to open doors for the face-to-face working routine. However, nearly 73% of the employees wish for a more flexible remote experience, and many organizations are trying to adapt this mode for good. It seems that Microsoft has taken the hint, and today, they announced that they are launching Windows 365 Cloud PC next month.

Windows 365 Cloud PC Features

Windows 365 will be for users of Windows 10 and Windows 11. This will allow people to access their work from any device at any time through the cloud. So, if you left off your work at the office, you can go home and access where you left off from your home computer, tablet, and even smartphone. This, according to Microsoft, ‘creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world.’

How to Mitigate PrintNightmare Print Spooler Vulnerability on Windows 10 Computers

Windows 365 Cloud PC will allow users to access applications, data, tools, settings, etc., from any device, including Mac, Linux, iPad, or Android. This cloud service supports Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamic 365, Microsoft Power Platform, and more. The service will offer per month package plans, and the pricing will vary depending on the size of the Cloud service you want. Microsoft is offering two different versions for organizations: Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise.

If you are worried about security with this service, it seems that Microsoft has that covered as well. There will be a multifactor authentication, and it will verify any login. If you are still worried about the security risk, in Microsoft Endpoint Manager, you can pair this multifactor authentication with Windows 365 access policies and assess the risk for each login session. Best of all, everything will be encrypted, including stored data, network traffic, and all managed disks running Cloud PCs.

Windows 365 will launch on the 2nd of August 2021. It will be available to organizations both large and small, and it will help companies embrace the hybrid work culture for good.