Microsoft has released this month's Windows 10 cumulative updates for all the supported versions of the operating system. Today's updates are available for the latest 3 versions, including v21H1, v20H2, and v2004. The patches are also available for Windows 10 version 1507 (KB5004249), version 1607 (KB5004238), version 1809 (KB5004244), and version 1909 (KB5004245).

The following versions no longer get Windows 10 cumulative updates:

Windows 10, version 1511

Windows 10, version 1703

Windows 10, version 1709

Windows 10, version 1803

Windows 10, version 1903

Today's Windows 10 cumulative update KB5004245 for v1909 brings the following fixes

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Adds Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption protections for CVE-2021-33757. For more information, see KB5004605.

Security updates to Windows Apps, Windows Management, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Operating System Security, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, the Windows HTML Platforms, the Windows MSHTML Platform, and Windows Graphics.

This has been quite a tough month for Microsoft, trying to get ahead of some critical security vulnerabilities. Microsoft has released patches for a whopping 117 CVEs today, of which 17 were reported through the ZDI program. ZDI has also shared the complete list of these patched flaws.

Microsoft said that you must install April's servicing stack update (SSU) (KB5001406) or the latest SSU (KB5004748) before installing the latest cumulative update (LCU). "SSUs improve the reliability of the update process to mitigate potential issues while installing the LCU and applying Microsoft security fixes," the company adds.