Xbox Lockhart GPU to Sport 20 CUs, Tom Warren Says; Suggesting a Vastly More Powerful Console Than the Xbox One X

The Xbox Lockhart GPU will sport 20 CUs, offering around 4 TFLOPs of graphical horsepower, according to Verge journalist Tom Warren.

Last week we covered a report from Warren claiming that Microsoft’s rumored upcoming ‘budget’ console, the Xbox Series S, will feature 7.5GB of useable memory. In addition, the journalist reported that the console will offer around 4 TFLOPs of GPU performance. In his initial article, Warren wrote that he believes that the Lockhart CPU will be slightly clocked down compared to that of the Series X CPU, but he later rectified this by saying that the Lockhart CPU will likely be clocked at the same speed.

Just like the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S will support hardware ray tracing and it will be up to the developers to target a performance level of either 1080p and 60 frames per second or 1440p and 30 frames per second.

Warren has now again shared some inside info on Microsoft’s yet to be announced Lockhart project and we now might know more about the number of control units (CUs) that the Lockhart GPU will sport, giving rise to more accurate GPU clock speed speculation and performance levels.

There are several possibilities here when it comes to clock speeds, all of which are speculation at this point. With 20 CUs at 1.6Ghz each, we’re indeed looking at roughly 4 TFLOPs of graphical horsepower. There’s also the possibility that of the rumored 20 control units, some units will be disabled for yields. With 18 control units and 2 inactive units, we might be looking at clock speeds of 1.75Ghz each. Another interesting theory is that there are actually 24 CUs with 4 of them being inactive for yields. If this is the case, this would put the clock speed at 1.825Ghz each for a total of 4.67 TFLOPs.

In any case, based on the specs we’ve heard of so far, with its faster Zen 2 CPU and SSD, Xbox Lockhart appears to be vastly more powerful than Microsoft’s current top-line Xbox console, the Xbox One X. In addition, one must consider that the console’s RDNA2 GPU architecture is much more efficient than the One X’s Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture, allowing for higher performance than that of the One X.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that while the Xbox One X isn’t geared towards Microsoft’s next-gen titles, Lockhart is, but either at 1080p/1440p resolution, depending on the framerate.

Microsoft has yet to confirm the existence of its ‘Xbox Lockhart’ project, but is expected to do so during its Xbox Series X reveal event later this month. As covered yesterday, the event is rumored to take place in the week of July 20.

