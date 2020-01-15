Microsoft had announced building Microsoft Edge from the ground up on the Chromium open source project in 2018. The browser was in Preview mode for several months, with the company announcing its public release today.

The company said that the goal of this project was to deliver "better compatibility for everyone, less fragmentation for web developers, and a partnership with the Chromium community to improve the Chromium engine itself." The Windows maker added that the new browser "provides world class performance with more privacy, more productivity and more value while you browse."

Microsoft Releases Its New Chromium-Based Edge Browser in Beta – Company Says It’s “Ready for Everyday Use”

Our new browser also comes with our Privacy Promise and we can’t wait for you to try new features like tracking prevention, which is on by default, and provides three levels of control while you browse.

How to download Microsoft Edge 79 Stable

Microsoft Edge is now available to download on iOS, Android, and all supported versions of Windows and macOS in over 90 languages, offering a cross-platform experience.

The company said that you have two choices to get the new Microsoft Edge browser. Either download it manually today or wait for it to be automatically released to your device via Windows Update (only for Windows 10).

The new browser on Windows 10 will transfer your favorites, passwords, form fill information, and basic settings across to the new Microsoft Edge without you having to do anything. It will also replace the legacy version of Microsoft Edge on your device.

Microsoft will officially begin to migrate Windows 10 customers to the new Microsoft Edge in the coming weeks, the company said. Similar to Windows updates, the new browser will be made gradually available based on data and feedback received by users. Again, you can just download it yourself if you don't want to wait.