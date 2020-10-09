Microsoft Reportedly Considering A Browser-Based App for Xbox Game Pass To Bypass Apple App Store Rules

According to a just-published report by Business Insider, Microsoft's Phil Spencer is reportedly looking into an alternative method to allow gamers to access their Xbox Game Pass streaming titles from an Apple device.

In an all-hands meeting on Wednesday, Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft, discussed potential plans and workarounds to bring their cloud gaming service to both the iPad and iPhone. As Business Insider reports, Microsoft would be "targeting 2021 for the potential release of a "direct browser-based solution.""

This isn't the first time that Phil Spencer has expressed desire for Microsoft's game streaming service to make their way into Apple's walled garden. In an interview published on September 22nd, Phil continued to drive home the focus that Microsoft wants to get Xbox Game Pass onto as many devices as possible.

“We’re committed to bringing Game Pass to all mobile phones out there, including Apple phones,” Spencer continued during the interview “We’ll continue the conversations and I’m sure we’ll be able to get to some resolution.”

Apple's recent statements regarding cloud gaming services, such as Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass, not being available on their ecosystem of devices is because of a need for developers to submit each title on the service individually for review.

Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search.

Sony was able to circumvent this restriction with PS4 Remote Play, as the app is only providing an input and video display for titles that are already running on their home console, rather than streaming from a separate server.

Similarly, Amazon's upcoming Luna gaming service will circumvent Apple's restrictions by allowing gamers to access Luna from the iOS web browser (and leave a bookmark on their home screen to serve as the app icon). If Microsoft does not seem keen to play by Apple's rules and offer a slimmed down offering of titles as they get individually certified, bringing on a team to assist in developing an entire web-based app for Xbox Game Pass' cloud streaming offering could be in the near future for both iPhone and iPad.