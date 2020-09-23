Microsoft is Still Looking Forward to Bringing Xbox Game Pass to iPhone

According to the latest comment by MIcrosoft, the company is still looking into bringing the Xbox Game Pass game streaming service to the iPhone at some point in the future, despite Apple making it difficult to do so. Last month, Microsoft decided to put an end to the Project xCloud beta on the iPhone after coming to the conclusion that it no longer is a viable option to launch it on the App Store.

Despite Apple's Policies, Microsoft Still Want to Bring Xbox Game Pass on iPhone

Even though Apple has gone ahead and changed the App Store rules to be more lenient just so game streaming apps like Xbox Game Pass have an easier time living on the App Store, Microsoft has talked about how the rule changes are not enough at the moment.

With that said, a new interview that aired on CNBC, Microsoft Xbox's lead Phil Spencer talked about the company's recent buyout process, but the whole attention did go to APple, as well. This is what Spencer had to say during the interview.

“We’re committed to bringing Game Pass to all mobile phones out there, including Apple phones,” Spencer continued during the interview “We’ll continue the conversations and I’m sure we’ll be able to get to some resolution.”

With Apple changing the App Store policies, the Xbox Game Pass will be able to exist as a catalog app, which means that each game that will be available through the Game Pass will have to go through its indivudla review on the App Store. This is not really viable for a number of reasons, simply because Microsoft is talking about how it would still force a "bad experience" on the users.

You can watch the full interview below.

With Microsoft acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesday, there is always a possibility of more acquisitions in the future, and with mobile gaming finally getting the spotlight it deserves, it would be nice to see Xbox Game Pass finally making its way to iPhones as well.