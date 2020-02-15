Windows 10 seems to be back in the buggy days, with every new monthly update bringing different issues for some users. As reported during the week, both the cumulative and the security update delivered to Windows 10 November 2019 Update and the May 2019 Update this month brought several problems for users (more details here).

The Windows maker is working on the weekend to address the issues and has just released an update that it is removing the security update KB4524244 and it will not be re-offered. This particular update didn't only affect the recent two versions (v1909 and v1903) but also affected almost all the previous versions of the operating system.

Yet Another Windows 10 Update Breaks Things… Who’s Shocked?

Client: Windows 10, version 1909; Windows 10, version 1903; Windows 10, version 1809; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019; Windows 10, version 1803; Windows 10, version 1709; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016; Windows 10, version 1607; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2015; Windows 8.1

Server: Windows Server, version 1909; Windows Server, version 1903; Windows Server, version 1809; Windows Server 2019; Windows Server, version 1803; Windows Server, version 1709 ; Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2; Windows Server 2012

The Windows maker has shared the following workaround:

To help a sub-set of affected devices, the standalone security update (KB4524244) has been removed and will not re-offered from Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Update Catalog.

The company added that this "does not affect any other update, including Latest Cumulative Updates (LCUs), Monthly Rollups or Security Only updates."

So, what exactly is the fix for those having issues after this latest Windows 10 update

As we had mentioned in our piece on these latest Windows 10 update issues, you will have to uninstall the buggy update. Microsoft agrees that this is the only way out. You can uninstall any Windows 10 update that is creating issues following these steps.

Select the start button or Windows Desktop Search and type update history and select View your Update history. On the Settings / View update history dialog window, Select Uninstall Updates. On the Installed Updates dialog window, find and select KB4524244 and select the Uninstall button. Restart your device.

Microsoft said that it is currently working on "an improved version of this update in coordination with our partners and will release it in a future update."