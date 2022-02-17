Envious of All the New Windows 11 Updates? Don’t Worry! Microsoft Drops KB5010415 for Windows 10 PCs

Windows 11 is all the rage right now, with Microsoft dropping features and improvements for this latest operating system outside of the annual update cadence. But, if you still haven't upgraded to Windows 11 or can't due to minimum system requirements or any other reason, the Windows maker does continue to deliver updates for Windows 10, as well.

Microsoft has released KB5010415 for the newer versions of Windows 10. Build 19042.1566 is available for version 20H2, 19043.1566 for version 21H1, and 19044.1566 for version 21H2. Do note that this is a "Preview" non-security release, which means this isn't a mandatory update, and you don't have to actually install it until the next month's Patch Tuesday update.

Release notes for optional Windows 10 update KB5010415 "Preview"

Adds support for hot adding and the removal of non-volatile memory (NVMe) namespaces.

Adds support for hot adding and the removal of non-volatile memory (NVMe) namespaces. Updates an issue that causes Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode to stop working when you press the F1 key

Updates an issue that affects dialog boxes in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.

Updates an issue that causes screen readers to describe a back button as "button" rather than "back button".

Updates an issue that sometimes causes the Chinese Simplified Input Method Editor (IME) to become completely unusable.

Addresses an issue that occurs when Windows Server 2016 runs as a terminal server using certain cloud computing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). As result, the servers randomly stop responding after running for a period of time. This also addresses a regression that proactively checks to ensure that the CSharedLock in rpcss.exe is set correctly to avoid a deadlock.

Addresses an issue that affects the Windows search service and occurs when you query using the proximity operator.

Addresses a memory leak in the wmipicmp.dll module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system.

Addresses an issue that causes the Remote Desktop Service (RDS) server to become unstable when the number of signed in users exceeds 100. This prevents you from accessing published applications using RDS on Windows Server 2019.

Addresses an issue that returns an error message when you browse for a domain or organizational unit (OU). This issue occurs because of improper zeroing out of memory.

Addresses an issue that causes the Group Policy Management Console to stop working after you close it. The system logs Application Error Event ID 1000 and the error, 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION); the failing module is GPOAdmin.dll .

. Addresses an issue that fails to show the Startup impact values in Task Manager.

Addresses an issue that affects OpenGL and GPU reparenting in indirect display scenarios.

Addresses an issue that prevents ShellWindows() from returning the InternetExplorer object when iexplore.exe runs in the Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode context.

Addresses an issue that causes the improper cleanup of Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) objects. This prevents session teardown and causes a session to stop responding.

Addresses an issue that might cause a device to stop working when you use more than 50 window trees.

Addresses an issue that prevents printing from operating properly for some low integrity process apps.

Addresses an issue that causes certificate enrollment to fail with the error message,” 0x800700a0 (ERROR _BAD_ARGUMENTS)”.

Addresses an issue that affects applications that are written to only integrate with Azure Active Directory (AAD). These applications will not work on machines that are joined to Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS).

Introduces support for Windows Hello for Business Cloud Trust. This is a new deployment model for hybrid deployments of Windows Hello for Business. It uses the same technology and deployment steps that support on-premises single sign-on (SSO) for Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) security keys. Cloud Trust removes the public-key infrastructure (PKI) requirements for deploying Windows and simplifies the Windows Hello for Business deployment experience.

Addresses an issue that might cause BitLocker to damage virtual machine (VM) system files if you expand the BitLocker partition while the VM is offline.

Addresses a remaining issue that might cause the Get-TPM PowerShell command to fail when it attempts to report Trusted Platform Module (TPM) information. The command fails with the error, “0x80090011 Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.TpmWmiException,Microsoft.Tpm.Commands.GetTpmCommand”.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from unloading and reloading drivers when the drivers are protected Hypervisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI).

Addresses a reliability issue that affects the use of the Remote Desktop app to mount a client’s local drive to a terminal server session.

Addresses an issue that causes a mismatch between a Remote Desktop session’s keyboard and the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) client when signing in.

Addresses an issue that occurs when you try to write a service principal name (SPN) alias (such as www/FOO) and HOST/FOO already exists on another object. If the RIGHT_DS_WRITE_PROPERTY is on the SPN attribute of the colliding object, you receive an “Access Denied” error.

Addresses an issue that prevents administrators and content owners from opening expired Active Directory Rights Management Services (AD RMS) content.

Addresses an issue that disconnects Offline Files on the network drive after you restart the OS and sign in. This issue occurs if the Distributed File System (DFS) path is mapped to the network drive.

Addresses an issue that causes VM Live Migration to fail because vhdmp.sys receives different file control block (FCB) object pointers for the same file.

Addresses an issue that displays the authentication dialog twice when you mount a network drive.

Addresses a memory leak in the Redirected Drive Buffering Subsystem (RDBSS) and the mrxsmb.sys drivers.

Addresses a memory leak in the Redirected Drive Buffering Subsystem (RDBSS) and the mrxsmb.sys drivers. Addresses an issue that causes a deadlock in the WebDav redirector. This issue occurs when you attempt to read a file from the local TfsStore, which causes the system to stop responding.

Addresses an issue that prevents Work Folder sync from recovering from the error code 0x80c80003, “Server is currently busy" on the client. This issue occurs even when the HTTP request queue on the server does not indicate a load.

Addresses an issue that calls a context function in a page fault path, which causes a 7F error.

If you like the fixes and improvements Windows 10 update KB5010415 is bringing, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Click on the "download and install the update" link under the Optional updates available area. The update is also available via the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Windows 10 servicing stack update (19042.1525, 19043.1525, and 19044.1525) is also out. For more details, check out the support document.