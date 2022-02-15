New Features Are Coming to Windows 11 Today, Including Android App Support & Taskbar Improvements

Microsoft has today announced several new Windows 11 features that will begin rolling out to users running this latest desktop operating system by the company. Some of the major features include Taskbar improvements and Amazon Appstore Preview featuring select Android apps and games in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

"As the PC continues to play a more meaningful role in our lives, we will continue to evolve Windows 11 as a connection point between people, ideas and creations," Panos Panay writes in today's announcement.

Microsoft Drops Windows 11 KB5010414 with New Features Ahead of v22H2 Release

"Today, we’re excited to announce new experiences for Windows 11 are starting to become available, including an Amazon Appstore preview available in the U.S., Taskbar improvements and two redesigned apps: Media Player and Notepad. We can’t wait to see what you do with them."

The Windows development team has been testing these new features for several months with the help of the Insiders community.

New Windows 11 features rolling out

The biggest story of the day is probably the Android apps that were promised to Windows 11 users well ahead of its original release. It's finally here, thanks to the Amazon Appstore Preview. Over 1000 apps and games are being added to the Microsoft Store through Amazon Appstore (yes, it's very Inception-like).

Only Windows 11 users in the United States can access the Amazon Appstore Preview in the Microsoft Store at the moment. Apps like Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, Khan Academy Kids, and many more are available.

This experience, built on the Android platform and supported by Intel Bridge Technology, introduces a new category of mobile apps and games available for Windows.

To use these apps, open and update the Microsoft Store (click Get updates in Microsoft Store > Library) and then search your favorite titles.

Other notable new improvements include:

Mute/unmute and share any window from the Taskbar

Live weather on the Taskbar

Clock on a second monitor when you are using two screens.

Two redesigned apps: Media Player and Notepad

Interested in reading all about these new features, updated apps, and Taskbar improvements, Panay's blog post goes into the details of all the changes coming to Windows 11.