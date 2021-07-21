Windows 10 version 1809 Build 17763.2090 (KB5004308) is now available for those interested in running a preview of the next month's Patch Tuesday updates. Previews are also available for version 21H1 and the upcoming version 21H2. Microsoft said that these "C" release preview updates will be delivered for Windows 10 version 20H2, version 2004, and Windows 10 version 1909 will be delivered soon.

Highlights of today's release include:

Updates an issue that fails to detect that you are connected to the internet after you connect to a virtual private network (VPN).

Updates an issue that prevents power plans and Game Mode from working as expected. This results in lower frame rates and reduced performance while gaming.

Release notes for Windows 10 v1809 Build 17763.2090 (Preview)

Addresses an issue that causes 16-bit apps to stop working when you open them if those apps are running on NT Virtual DOS Machine (NTVDM).

Addresses a timing issue in the Group Policy Registry Telemetry that causes Group Policy extension processing to fail.

Addresses an issue in that might cause the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process on Active Directory domain controllers to stop working under high load scenarios.

Addresses an issue that causes the enrollment of the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) certificate to fail with the error, “0x80090027 NTE_INVALID_PARAMETER”. This issue occurs when the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) provider (the Microsoft Software Key Storage Provider) stores the key.

Addresses an issue with auditing events 4624 and 5142 that display the wrong event template when Dutch is the display language.

Addresses an issue that causes System Integrity to leak memory.

Addresses an issue in which the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) fails to detect internet connectivity after you connect to a virtual private network (VPN).

Addresses a reliability issue that might lead to stop error 0x51 (REGISTRY_ERROR). This issue might occur when applications use volatile registry keys excessively.

Addresses an issue with the App Readiness service that prevents users from signing in successfully.

Addresses an issue that prevents power plans and Game Mode from working as expected. This results in lower frame rates and reduced performance while gaming.

Addresses a rare issue that might degrade performance in applications that call Gdiplus.dll!GdipMeasureString in a tight loop with a new font on each call. This issue occurs after installing Windows updates released on and after February 2021.

Addresses a rare issue that might degrade performance in applications that call Gdiplus.dll!GdipMeasureString in a tight loop with a new font on each call. This issue occurs after installing Windows updates released on and after February 2021. Addresses an issue that always displays devices that RemoteFX USB redirects as "Remote Desktop Generic USB Device" instead of the actual device name.

Addresses a Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) domain controller memory leak that is reported in Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

Today's Windows 10 update is available via Windows Update or Microsoft Update and Microsoft Update Catalog.