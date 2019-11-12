Microsoft is killing us all with these late night builds, but, oh well! We are about to hit the end of the road with the development of Windows 10 20H1 - the next major feature update. The Windows maker has already introduced this version to the Slow ring and is now just sending some final builds to those in the Fast ring. The RTM build is expected to arrive next month.

Just few hours ago, Microsoft released Windows 10 November 2019 Update - an extension of the May 2019 Update - to the public with a slew of performance and quality improvements. Here is the list of features and the guide on how to install it three different ways. Considering November 2019 Update aka version 1909 a Service Pack-like update, Windows 10 20H1 will be the actual feature-filled upgrade coming after version 1903.

Along with the Fresh New November 2019 Update, Microsoft Also Delivers Cumulative Updates for Older Versions

Coming back to today's release, Windows 10 20H1 Insider Preview Build 19023 brings the following fixes to the Fast ring:

Other updates for Insiders We’re continuing to look at ways we can improve the update experience on Windows 10 PCs for our customers. As part of this effort, we are conducting an experiment related to how we deliver driver updates through Windows Update. During this experiment, drivers categorized as “optional” will not be automatically downloaded and installed on Windows Insider’s PCs running 20H1 Build 18980 and newer. To install any new optional drivers available for a PC that’s involved in this experiment (including drivers for new devices that might get plugged in to a PC), Insiders can go to Settings > Windows Update > Optional Updates and manually download these drivers. This experiment will be running now through November 25th, 2019. Windows 10 20H1 Build 19023: General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC We resolved an issue where, if a build attempted to download and install before you had completed the first log in of a prior install (such as Build 19013), you would experience a 2-hour window before you could install this new build.

We fixed an issue resulting in a lag processing input when running a video fullscreen.

We fixed an issue where the quick action section in the Action Center was slightly off-center in the last few builds.

We fixed an issue that could result in Cortana’s voice activation setting switching from on back to off after explorer.exe restarted, or if you rebooted your PC.

Just a reminder for Insiders, that as of the previous flight, based on feedback, we’ve decided to remove the downloads folder from Disk Cleanup. If you liked having this option, it’s still available via Storage Settings.

Knowns issues with Windows 10 20H1 Build 19023

We’ve identified an issue preventing Sandbox and WDAG from working. If you rely on these features, you may consider pausing updates before taking this build. We know what’s causing this issue, and we’re working hard to get another flight out with the fix as quickly as possible.

We know what’s causing this issue, and we’re working hard to get another flight out with the fix as quickly as possible. BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We’ve heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and are investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. We’re looking into the issue.

We’re investigating reports that certain fingerprint readers are no longer working as of Build 19013. If you’re impacted, for now you’ll need to log in with a password instead–appreciate your patience.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.