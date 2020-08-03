New Firmware Updates Are Out for Surface Pro 7
Microsoft has released system updates for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 version 1903 or greater. Today's updates focus on power efficiency and Surface Dock 2 performance, among others. While usually these updates are rolled out in multiple stages, which means not every device receives it at the same time, Microsoft says the following are available for "all" Surface Pro 7 devices.
Here are the details of latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 firmware and driver updates
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel - net - 21.80.2.1
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|21.80.2.1
|Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller - System devices
|10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices
|10.24.00.3694
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 21.80.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth (R) - Bluetooth
|21.80.0.3
|Surface - Extension - 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
|Surface - System - 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device - System devices
|6.83.139.0
|Surface - Firmware - 14.104.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
|14.104.139.0
Once you install this latest batch of Surface Pro 7 firmware updates, restart your device through Power > Restart to complete the installation process. Microsoft says (via Neowin) currently there are no known issues impacting the Pro 7. Do note that you can't uninstall firmware updates or revert back to an earlier version.
