Microsoft has released system updates for Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 version 1903 or greater. Today's updates focus on power efficiency and Surface Dock 2 performance, among others. While usually these updates are rolled out in multiple stages, which means not every device receives it at the same time, Microsoft says the following are available for "all" Surface Pro 7 devices.

Here are the details of latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 firmware and driver updates

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel - net - 21.80.2.1 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters 21.80.2.1 Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep. Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.00.3694 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller - System devices 10.24.00.3694 Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep and improves the Cortana experience. Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.24.00.3694 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices 10.24.00.3694 Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep and improves the Cortana experience. Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 21.80.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth (R) - Bluetooth 21.80.0.3 Versioning update to align RF channels. Surface - Extension - 5.5.0.0 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves overall stability. Surface - System - 6.83.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device - System devices 6.83.139.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios. Surface - Firmware - 14.104.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 14.104.139.0 Improves device reliability during low battery scenarios.

Once you install this latest batch of Surface Pro 7 firmware updates, restart your device through Power > Restart to complete the installation process. Microsoft says (via Neowin) currently there are no known issues impacting the Pro 7. Do note that you can't uninstall firmware updates or revert back to an earlier version.

