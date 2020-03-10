Microsoft has started to release Windows 10 cumulative updates for several versions of the operating system. These include Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809), the April 2018 Update (version 1803), and the Fall Creators Update (version 1709).

The company hasn't yet published [update at the end] any details for the latest Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909) and the May 2019 Update (version 1903).

Highlights of Windows 10 cumulative update KB4538461 - Build 17763.1098 for version 1809

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.

Updates for verifying user names and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras).

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Silicon Platform, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Kernel, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Peripherals, Windows Update Stack, and Windows Server.

There are two known issues, one being brought forward from an earlier update but there's a new known issue, as well.

When using Windows Server containers with the March 10, 2020 updates, you might encounter issues with 32-bit applications and processes.

You can install the latest Windows 10 cumulative updates through the Settings app or manually through Microsoft Update Catalog.

[Update]: March 2020 Patch Tuesday updates also out for versions 1909 and 1903 (KB4540673 - Builds 18362.719 and 18363.719)

The same known issue of Windows server containers impact these versions, too. You can head over here for guidance. - Relevant: how to uninstall a buggy W10 update