Microsoft Isn’t Planning On Putting Out New Halo Wars 2 Content

If you've been holding your breath for more Halo Wars 2 in the near future, you might want to give up the ghost. It looks like Microsoft has no future plans to revive Halo Wars 2 by way of sequels, new content, or DLC.

In a lengthy statement posted to Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries made it very clear that it has no plans to make any kind of additional content in the future for now.

Dying Light 2 Developer Techland Again Rumored to be a Microsoft Acquisition Target

"We always strive to be open, honest, and transparent with our community and we know many of you have been waiting, asking, and hoping for news about the future of Halo Wars 2. We want to acknowledge that we've heard you and make sure you know that this feedback and these topics do indeed get brought to the right folks across the studio for further evaluation. In the past, we've noted the Publishing Team was fully focused on MCC and we had no current plans to return to Halo Wars 2. Now, with all the titles on PC, we've seen these questions popping up again although the 343 Publishing Team is still working on more MCC seasonal content along with a variety of features and further improvements. It's not always easy to be open and transparent – particularly when we expect it's not an answer the community wants to hear – but we want to give it to you straight: 343 Industries has no current plans for further Halo Wars 2 work including content updates, balance patches, bringing the title to other platforms, or a new game in the series. We will, however, continue to monitor the game and ensure everything is working as expected. Yes, we did use the word "currently" because it's the truth – as of today, there is no plan for the development team to re-engage with Halo Wars 2 and we aren't working on a new game in the series at this time. But, we're specifically never going to say never because, well, who knows what the future may bring."

Unfortunately, it looks like this is probably the final word on the matter for the time being. If you were hoping to see something in the near future from Halo Wars, you might be better served just going back and playing the old games, unfortunately.

We previously reviewed Halo Wars 2 when it debuted, and we awarded it a 7.5, praising its strong core gameplay and outstanding visuals.

"Halo Wars 2 is an ideal strategy game for beginners. There's little doubting that the action is solid and it looks fantastic, but other strange choices mar what would be a great title. From downright bad writing, to the inclusion of pay to win microtransactions in a premium game, there are some absolutely perplexing decisions."

Perhaps at some point this is a franchise we'll hear from again. Right now, the future isn't so bright, sadly. It's a shame, as this is an exciting series with plenty of lore to back it.